GWM P300 LS: Business at the back, comfort up front

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

Modern bakkies are no longer built solely for hard labour, but combine rugged capability, comfort and technology, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Before getting behind the wheel of the new GWM P300 LS, it was easy to assume it would be another hardworking bakkie aimed at getting the job done. After spending time with it, that impression changed. I enjoyed driving the P300 LS because it felt like a modern and comfortable bakkie, combining everyday refinement with the practicality that buyers in this segment expect. It is just as happy tackling the daily commute as it is hauling equipment to a work site.

GWM South Africa has expanded its P300 line-up with the introduction of the new SX derivative, completing the range alongside the LS and LT models. While the SX has been designed with commercial and fleet buyers firmly in mind, it also highlights just how broad the P300 family has become. Buyers can now choose a model that best suits their needs, whether they prioritise workhorse capability or additional comfort and technology.

The P300 LS strikes a sweet spot in the range. It offers plenty of creature comforts without losing sight of what a bakkie is supposed to do. Behind the wheel, it feels reassuringly solid, with a cabin that is comfortable enough to spend hours in without arriving feeling worn out. The seating position is adjustable, visibility is good and everything falls easily to hand, making it a pleasant place to spend time.

The engine delivers its power smoothly, making the P300 feel steady in everyday driving while still offering the muscle expected from a modern diesel bakkie. It is the kind of drivetrain that inspires confidence without the reminder that it is working hard.

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

Practicality remains one of the P300’s strongest attributes. With a towing capacity of up to 2,250 kg, it is more than capable of handling trailers, work equipment or recreational gear for a weekend escape. That versatility makes it equally appealing to business owners, farmers, contractors and families looking for a dependable all-rounder.

The LS specification also ensures that buyers are not left feeling short-changed when it comes to equipment. It rides on attractive 17-inch alloy wheels, front and rear fog lamps improve visibility during poor weather, while the cabin features manual air conditioning and Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls and music streaming.

Safety has not been overlooked either. Traction Control keeps everything in check when conditions become slippery, while dual front and side airbags add reassurance for occupants. Rear parking sensors make squeezing into tight parking spaces or reversing towards a trailer considerably less stressful, and cruise control takes some of the effort out of longer journeys.

The P300 continues to impress with its balance between comfort and durability. Too often, work-focused bakkies sacrifice refinement in favour of toughness, but the LS manages to deliver both. It feels well put together, the ride quality is surprisingly compliant for a vehicle of this type, and road noise is kept reasonably well under control. That combination made it an enjoyable companion throughout my time behind the wheel.

*Pricing for the GWM P300 LS starts at R529,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.