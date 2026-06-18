Engen drives lubrication innovation 

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The new range combines proven grease technology with modern product design and packaging.

Engen has expanded its lubricant offering with the launch of a new Grease Tubes range. The commercial and retail fuel company says the new products introduce a more convenient and user-friendly packaging format for a selection of its trusted grease products.

Developed for automotive, industrial and general maintenance applications, the new range combines dependable performance with improved ease of use, making grease application cleaner, quicker and more efficient for both professional technicians and everyday users.

The range includes Engen CV Joint Grease, Engen Wheel Bearing Grease and Engen General Purpose Grease, each specifically formulated to meet the demands of different operating environments and applications.

Engen provided the following information on the new products:

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Engen CV Joint Grease (MN – 24105)

Engen CV Joint Grease has been designed to deliver long-lasting lubrication and superior wear protection in high-stress conditions. Its resistance to water and shock loading makes it particularly suitable for constant velocity joints, universal joints and chassis lubrication, where durability and reliable performance are essential.

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Engen Wheel Bearing Grease (MN – 24103)

Engen’s Wheel Bearing Grease formulation offers excellent load-carrying capability and strong protection against dust contamination and corrosion. This makes it ideal for wheel bearings, water pump bearings and boat trailer applications, where components are regularly exposed to moisture and demanding operating conditions.

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Engen General Purpose Grease (MN – 24107)

Engen General Purpose Grease provides a versatile lubrication solution suitable for a wide range of automotive, industrial and domestic applications. Its water-resistant properties and corrosion protection help extend equipment life while ensuring dependable everyday performance.

According to Melissa Graham, B2C sales marketing manager of lubricants at Engen, the new grease tubes were developed with customer convenience in mind. The products feature clear colour coding for each application, allowing users to quickly identify the correct grease and reduce the risk of product selection errors.

“The new range combines proven grease technology with modern product design and packaging innovation,” says Graham. “While our Wheel Bearing Grease remains a long-established and trusted product, Engen General Purpose and CV Joint variants use anhydrous calcium technology, which offers a more modern and environmentally considerate alternative with a lower carbon footprint compared to traditional lithium-based greases.

“The new packaging is also far more than a simple redesign. Because grease applications are highly sensitive to contamination from moisture and dirt, the tube and nozzle configuration provide a cleaner, more advanced application and storage solution that improves product handling and usability.”

The introduction of the new tube packaging also improves handling and application precision, while making storage and transport more practical for workshops, service centres and consumers.

Graham says the launch reinforces Engen’s commitment to delivering trusted lubrication technology and practical solutions that support equipment reliability and performance across multiple sectors.

The new Engen Grease Tubes range is available at selected Engen retail forecourts, automotive aftermarket retailers, high street outlets, spare parts stores and authorised lubricant distributors nationwide.