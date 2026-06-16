Five days, three Amaroks and one epic African adventure

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Volkswagen Amarok was built for adventure, capability and comfort, especially when driving on gravel roads and mountain passes, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

There are road trips, and then there are journeys that remind one exactly why people fall in love with driving. The Volkswagen Amarok Adventure was firmly in the latter category.

Over five days, we covered an extraordinary route that took us from Durban through the rolling landscapes of the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, across the legendary Sani Pass into Lesotho, through Barkly East and over the spectacular Naude’s Neck Pass, before heading to Graaff-Reinet and finally ending in Gqeberha. It was a route that demanded long hours behind the wheel or being a passenger, trust in cars’ abilities on gravel roads, and readiness to adapt to constantly changing conditions.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Fortunately, we had three very capable travelling companions: the Amarok Life 2.0 TDI 125kW, the Amarok PanAmericana 2.3 petrol delivering 222kW, and the range-topping PanAmericana 3.0 V6 TDI producing 184kW.

It became apparent that, while each derivative has its own personality, technology plays a major role in making the modern Amarok far more than only a tough bakkie.

The journey began in Durban before climbing steadily towards the Natal Midlands. The scenery changed rapidly from coastal greenery to wide-open farmland.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The configurable instrument cluster presented vehicle information, vehicle data and traditional driving information depending on preference. The large central infotainment was useful, provided one of the drivers connected their iPhone wirelessly to Apple CarPlay. Unfortunately, Android Auto proved more challenging, especially on my Honor phone.

As we approached Sani Pass, the terrain became considerably more challenging. Known as one of Southern Africa’s most famous mountain roads, the pass climbs dramatically towards the Lesotho border and presents a demanding combination of loose gravel, steep gradients and sharp switchbacks.

This is where the Amarok’s sophisticated electronic systems came into their own.

The selectable drive modes allow the vehicle’s responses to be tailored to different conditions, while the four-wheel-drive system constantly manages traction. On surfaces where grip varied from corner to corner, the Amarok felt firm and steady.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The off-road information displays proved useful. The driver could monitor steering angles, vehicle pitch and roll, and other off-road data directly through the infotainment system. While experienced off-road enthusiasts, like my co-drivers Willem van de Putte and Charl Kritzinger, did not rely on these features, they provide valuable insights for less experienced drivers tackling challenging terrain.

Crossing into Lesotho delivered some of the most breathtaking scenery of the entire adventure. Vast mountain vistas, covered in snow, stretched endlessly towards the horizon, while gravel roads became our constant companion.

It was here that the PanAmericana V6 TDI truly began to shine.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The 3.0-litre turbo-diesel V6 delivers its power effortlessly. Overtaking slower traffic, climbing steep mountain roads or simply maintaining cruising speed at altitude, never made the engine appear to be working particularly hard.

More impressive than outright acceleration was the abundance of torque available throughout the rev range. On loose surfaces, that flexibility made progress feel smooth and steady. The V6 transformed long distances into journeys, and by the end of the trip it had become the clear favourite among many of the participants.

The petrol-powered 2.3-litre PanAmericana offered a different driving experience. With 222kW available, it felt lively and responsive, particularly when accelerating on open roads. The engine’s willingness to rev gave it a more energetic character compared with the diesel models, making it an enjoyable companion on the faster sections of the route.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Amarok Life, meanwhile, demonstrated that one does not need the most powerful engine in the range to tackle demanding terrain. Its 2.0-litre diesel engine delivered consistent performance throughout the journey, proving more than capable of handling the extensive gravel roads and mountain passes that defined much of the adventure.

One aspect that stood out across all three derivatives was the comprehensive suite of driver assistance technologies.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Adaptive cruise control reduced fatigue on longer sections, while lane-keeping assistance and traffic sign recognition worked in the background. These systems do not dominate the driving experience but, instead, provide subtle support that becomes increasingly appreciated after several consecutive days on the road.

The 360-degree camera system also proved invaluable. Navigating narrow tracks, positioning the vehicle on rocky sections and manoeuvring in unfamiliar locations became significantly easier with the multiple camera views available.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

As the journey continued through Barkly East and over Naude’s Neck Pass, South Africa’s highest tarred mountain pass, the landscape once again transformed dramatically. Rolling grasslands gave way to rugged mountains, while long gravel stretches tested both vehicles and drivers.

Despite spending much of the trip on unsealed roads, the Amarok remained remarkably refined. Cabin noise was well controlled, ride quality remained comfortable and the seats provided excellent support during long driving days.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

By the time we reached Graaff-Reinet and eventually Gqeberha, we had experienced virtually every type of driving condition Southern Africa could offer. High-altitude mountain passes, gravel roads, winding country routes and long highway stretches had all featured prominently.

The Amarok Adventure was never about getting from one destination to another. It was a demonstration of how modern vehicle technology can enhance a journey.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Five days, countless kilometres, spectacular scenery and three very different Amaroks combined to create an unforgettable journey across some of Southern Africa’s most remarkable landscapes. It was the kind of adventure that left me dusty, tired and already thinking of the next one.

* Pricing for the Volkswagen Amarok starts at R689,700.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.