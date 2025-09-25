Suzuki hits new 2025 SA sales record

Photo courtesy Suzuki.

The milestone, driven by strong Swift, Fronx, and Ertiga sales, keeps the brand in second place among top vehicle manufacturers.

Suzuki Auto South Africa set a new monthly sales record in August 2025, with 6,534 passenger and light commercial vehicles sold in the country.

The figure, according to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA), is 135 units higher than the previous record of 6,399 set in January 2025. Dealer sales accounted for 4,823 units, while fleet, rental, and government customers contributed 1,711 units.

The result places Suzuki in second place among vehicle manufacturers in SA, a position it has held since the beginning of the year.

The fourth-generation Swift recorded 2,101 units, making it the third-best-selling passenger model for the month. The model was featured at the Festival of Motoring, where members of the public experienced passenger laps with professional drivers at the Kyalami International Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand, Gauteng.

The Swift was followed by the Fronx crossover SUV with 1,210 units, the Ertiga MPV with 1,055 units, the Baleno hatchback with 500 units, and the S-Presso with 433 units.

The Jimny 4×4 recorded 326 units, placing it outside the top five. The model is expected to feature prominently at the Jimny Gathering 2025, scheduled from 25 to 28 September at Louvain Guest Farm in the Outeniqua Mountains, Western Cape.

“What an incredible way to start the month,” says Henno Havenga, GM of sales and marketing at Suzuki SA. “Reaching this new overall sales milestone is a humbling yet proud moment for everyone involved here at Suzuki Auto SA.

“Spring is a season of growth and renewal, and this achievement gives us fresh energy as we head into the final months of 2025. It’s a testament to the dedication of our ever-expanding dealer network and the trust of our customers, who continue to choose Suzuki for its reliability, value and overall driving enjoyment.

“This record inspires us to keep building momentum and delivering vehicles that meet the needs of SA drivers.”