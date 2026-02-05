Jimny backs rescue readiness at sea

Photo courtesy Motorpress.

The Cars4Good 2026 campaign raises funds for rescue readiness and drowning prevention.

Suzuki Auto South Africa has partnered with the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) to raise funds in support of rescue readiness and drowning prevention.

At the centre of the Cars4Good 2026 nationwide fundraising campaign is a chance for supporters to win one of four Suzuki Jimny five-door GLX manuals, each valued at R465,900. Tickets can be purchased on the NSRI website here. Read the terms and conditions here.

Funds raised will support the NSRI’s core rescue and prevention services. These include: water safety education programmes that delivered more than 900,000 lessons to children in high-risk communities in 2025; survival swimming initiatives that trained over 25,000 children in essential water skills; and ongoing training and rescue equipment for the organisation’s 1,500-strong volunteer crew.

NSRI volunteers rescued 201 people from 15 December 2025 to 15 January 2026. This is a 26% increase year on year, while national callouts rose by 32.5%. Most concerning was a 117% surge in “drowning in progress” incidents, highlighting the urgent need for sustained funding and public awareness.

According to the companies, the Jimny was selected because of the vehicle’s compact size, off-road capability, and ability to operate in both urban and remote environments. Each Jimny prize is wrapped in a different colour to represent a specific aspect of the NSRI’s work.

Photo courtesy Motorpress.

The blue Jimny highlights the whale disentanglement unit, which rescued 70 marine animals in 2025. The red vehicle reflects core rescue operations, with 1,069 missions resulting in 1,548 people being rescued during the year. The yellow one represents NSRI lifeguards stationed at 55 beaches nationwide, focusing on prevention and public safety. The pink edition draws attention to the Pink Rescue Buoy project, which has been credited with saving more than 251 lives since its launch in 2017.

“Suzuki Auto South Africa is thrilled to be a partner with the well-known and trusted National Sea Rescue Institute,” says Brendon Carpenter, Suzuki SA brand marketing manager. “As vehicle partners we are committed, not only to support the Cars4Good competition, but engage in many projects and activities where Suzuki products and our audience can make a tangible difference in life-saving efforts.”

Dirk Coetzee, NSRI business development manager, says: “These Jimnys are fun, eye-catching, and different – just like the NSRI’s approach to turning everyday South Africans into life-savers. Suzuki doesn’t partner lightly, and neither do we. This collaboration is about real impact, built on trust and shared purpose.”

Photo courtesy Motorpress.

Each vehicle is fitted with a QR code that links to the campaign. Tickets for Cars4Good 2026 cost R695 and include entry into four prize draws throughout the year. There are 45,000 total tickets available. Proceeds go directly towards supporting the NSRI’s core operations.

Carpenter says: “The Jimny has always been about enabling people to go further with confidence. Through Cars4Good 2026, we’re proud that it can also play a role in helping the NSRI reach communities, raise awareness and ultimately save lives.”