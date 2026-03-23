Suzuki Across embarks on going green

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Across mild-hybrid has been launched as Suzuki Auto South Africa’s most advanced SUV yet, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The launch of the Suzuki Across in Cape Town featured both a helicopter ride over Cape Town and a solid drive from Claremont to Scarborough and back to Cape Town Harbour in the space of a morning.

It was an appropriate combination of transport formats, since the Suzuki Across combines clean, modern styling with a generous list of features, strong safety credentials, and a mild-hybrid petrol engine that embraces efficiency and going green. A mild-hybrid uses a small electric motor and battery to assist, rather than replace, a traditional engine. It takes over some fuel-intensive tasks to make the drive more efficient, but the car cannot run on only electric power.

Let me start with the looks. The Suzuki Across has a neat design. Its silhouette is smooth, with just enough sculpting along the sides to keep things interesting. The front end makes a strong statement, with slim LED projector headlamps and integrated daytime running lights connected by a satin chrome strip across the grille. A wide lower intake and aluminium-look underguard add a slightly tougher edge.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Practical touches are evident throughout. Black cladding along the lower body and around the wheel arches offers some protection, while 17-inch alloy wheels keep things in proportion tidy. Around the back, a full-width taillamp cluster, made up of 19 segmented LEDs, gives the Across a distinctive light signature, particularly after dark.

Inside, the theme continues. The cabin is clean and uncluttered, with a layout that felt logical from the moment I settled into the driver’s seat. A three-tier dashboard design is neat with subtle stitching, a few chrome highlights, and controls where I expect them to be. It is simple, but in a good way.

The car also has a strong focus on everyday usability. Storage is well considered, with cupholders and bottle holders front and rear, a spacious centre console, and a 60:40 split rear seat for added flexibility. Details like an illuminated glovebox and a 12V socket in the boot add to its practical nature.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Two trim levels are available. The GL serves as the entry point, but it does not feel basic. It comes with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto. It also gets a reverse camera, rear parking sensors, cruise control, four USB-C ports, and a wireless charging pad. This is what I love about Suzuki: the tech simply works.

The GLX builds on this with a more premium feel. Synthetic leather upholstery with copper stitching, ventilated front seats, and a head-up display add comfort, while a Harman Infinity sound system, 360-degree camera, and 64-colour ambient lighting bring in a showy touch. A panoramic glass sunroof rounds things off nicely.

Safety is comprehensive, especially in the GLX. Alongside six airbags and stability systems, it includes a full suite of driver assistance features, such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross traffic alert. It is all there to make daily driving that bit easier.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Under the bonnet, Suzuki’s K15C engine is paired with a mild-hybrid system. With outputs of 76kW and 137Nm, it is tuned more for efficiency than outright performance. The integrated starter generator assists under load and recovers energy during deceleration, feeding it back into a 12V lithium-ion battery. The result is a smooth, fuss-free drive and a claimed fuel consumption of 5.3 litres per 100 kilometres.

In the GL specification, the powertrain can be paired with a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox, while the GLX is available exclusively in a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Across is easy to drive, comfortable, and well suited to everyday use. It does not demand much from the driver. On busy city streets or longer drives, that is exactly the point.

Even with the memory of that helicopter flight still lingering, it is the simplicity of the Across that stands out from the launch experience. It delivers a solid, well-equipped SUV that fits neatly into real life.

Pricing

Pricing starts at R349,900 for the Across 1.5 Mild-hybrid GL 5MT. The GL 6AT is priced at R372,900, while the flagship Across 1.5 Mild-hybrid GLX 6AT is available from R464,900. Customers opting for the GLX model can also specify the two-tone exterior finish at an additional cost of R4,500.

All prices include VAT, while the range is sold with a four-year/60,000km service plan and a five-year/200,000km promotional warranty.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.