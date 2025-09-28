Toyota SA sets 2025 sales record

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

SA’s leading automaker sold 13,276 vehicles in August, setting a new record monthly total for the past year.

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) sold 13,276 vehicles in August 2025, its strongest monthly result in the past 12 months. This year-to-date record reflects a 25.6% share of the overall industry market.

Toyota’s upward trend of sales is consistent with National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa’s (NAAMSA) monthly sales report.

According to NAAMSA’s latest vehicle sales report, the automotive sector’s August performance “maintained upward momentum domestically to its highest level since October 2019”.

Aggregate new vehicle sales for August saw an 18.7% increase to 51,880 units, in comparison to 43,692 units sold in August 2024. An 83.3% of the overall sales represented dealer sales.

NAAMSA reported the new passenger car market grew to its peak since September 2015, with 36,914 units sold in comparison to the 30,128 new cars sold in August 2024.

“It is fascinating to see new vehicle sales soaring to pre-covid levels,” says Leon Theron, SVP for sales and marketing at TSAM. “This gives us confidence about the rebound we’ve been anticipating for years now.

“With regards to Toyota South Africa Motor’s performance, we are pleased with the increase of sales and market share of 25.6%. The favourable conditions and the availability of a broad scope of mobility offerings helped us achieve these milestones.

“We are grateful to our employees, dealer network and various stakeholders within the value-chain who help us achieve our goals. None of this would be possible without them.”

Brand performance highlights

Similar to industry performance, Toyota’s passenger car segment maintained a fair share of the market with 8,401 new vehicles sold in August. With 2,743 units shifted, the Corolla Cross sales peaked strongly in comparison to July sales (1,949 units).

The Corolla Cross is the best-selling passenger car, while the Toyota Starlet (1,322 units) trails behind it at number seven. The Toyota Vitz (885 units), Toyota Rumion (772 units), and the Prado (270 units) performed strongly.

Lexus’ performance remained consistent with over 80 units sold. Toyota says this signals a growing demand for luxury SUVs, with the Lexus GX as the strongest contender, moving 28 units.

Once again, the Toyota Hilux led the sales charge as the best-seller in the light commercial vehicles (LCV) segment with increased sales of 3,325 units and a 28.4% market share.

This follows the recent launch of the Hilux Legend 55 to the SA market. The Hiace (577 units), and the Quantum Van (65 units) marked increased sales. The Land Cruiser 79 Pick-Up (446 units) and the Land Cruiser Prado (270 units) experienced a slight drops in sales.

Within the medium and heavy commercial (MHCV) segment, the Quantum Bus increased sales to 102 units while the Hino 500 and 700 straddled along with 126 units sold together.

Fleet customer confidence remained high, with 2,433 companies choosing Toyota to power their business operations. The Corolla Cross, Rumion and Hilux Single Cab each recorded their best month for business sales in August 2025.

In terms of parts, the division moved just under 2-million pieces to the domestic market and recorded 364,782 pieces exported to international markets. Toyota vehicle exports recorded a slight increase to 4,770 units, in comparison to July 2025 (4,264 units).