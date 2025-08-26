Toyota celebrates women in auto

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Every August, Toyota South Africa celebrates Women’s Month with a special occasion that recognises the women shaping the local motoring landscape, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

This year’s Toyota Women in Auto gathering, which takes place annually in August, women’s month, was a joyful, thought-provoking celebration of innovation, impact and history, all rolled into a vibrant two-day experience.

Hosted at the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site, the event provided a spectacular backdrop. It symbolised the very heart of this year’s theme: Roots to Routes. Guests drove to the venue in locally manufactured Toyota vehicles, already living out the journey the theme represents.

The highlight of the event was an early morning hot air balloon ride. Toyota’s Women in Auto event took our experience to new heights – quite literally – with a breathtaking hot air balloon ride over the iconic Cradle of Humankind.

Waking up before sunrise is never easy, but the promise of floating above one of the world’s most ancient landscapes was all the motivation I needed. As we arrived at the launch site, a buzz of anticipation filled the chilly morning air. The balloons stood like gentle giants in the mist, their canopies slowly coming to life with bursts of flame and colour.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Then came the moment: stepping into the basket, heart racing, cameras ready.

As we lifted off the ground, the stillness of the sky enveloped us. The world below shrank into a patchwork of golden fields, winding dirt roads, and the occasional grazing antelope. From this vantage point, the Cradle of Humankind unfolded in all its ancient glory, reminding us just how deeply rooted our collective history is.

The experience was pure magic: a slow, silent glide that made us forget about emails, meetings and deadlines. All that mattered was the rising sun, the company of brilliant women, and the humbling reminder that sometimes, you need to let go of the ground to gain a new perspective.

This year’s Roots to Routes theme came alive in that moment. Our roots may keep us grounded, but it is our routes – the ones we dare to explore – that lift us. That morning, floating above the earth, we were women reclaiming our journeys, redefining mobility and rising together.

And as the balloon gently descended, I felt a new clarity. The future of mobility may be electric, hybrid or hydrogen-powered, but it is also driven by women with vision, courage and a sense of adventure.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

What Roots to Routes really means

While poetic on the surface, Roots to Routes is a powerful narrative that mirrors both personal and professional journeys.

Roots speak of origin: the grit, resilience and strength that shape our beginnings. For many women in media, just like for Toyota, these roots are where values were formed, and ambitions planted. But roots do not mean staying put. They nurture growth.

Routes: the choices we make, the risks we take, the dreams we pursue. Routes are our stories in motion. They are the bold decisions, the detours, the scenic drives and sometimes even the potholes that lead us to become who we are.

Toyota South Africa has embraced this theme wholeheartedly, using it to honour its own remarkable journey, and to celebrate the journeys of the women who continue to drive transformation in the industry.

The story beneath the badge

Toyota is celebrating 64 years of sales and 59 years of manufacturing in South Africa.

While many know Toyota as South Africa’s most loved car brand, fewer may know just how adventurous its journey has been. It is a story filled with risk, resilience and a fair share of surprises – and one that began far from the automotive floor.

Both Dr Albert Wessels, Toyota’s founding figure in South Africa, and Kiichiro Toyoda, founder of Toyota in Japan, came from textile backgrounds. Their shared entrepreneurial spirit would soon shift gears into something much larger.

In the early 1960s, Wessels travelled to Japan to negotiate for the rights to distribute Toyota in South Africa. Lacking motor industry experience, he was initially met with scepticism. After persistent negotiation, he secured an import permit for just ten Toyopet Stout pick-up trucks in 1961.

The first Stouts sold at R1,770 each and, within two years, the Tiara, Corona pick-ups and the lighter Stallion model joined the range. In 1966, Toyota launched its first passenger car in South Africa; the Corona. By 1967, it was leading the local commercial vehicle market, with 7,467 sold and an 18.6% market share.

Toyota’s growth soon demanded a permanent home. In 1968, the company purchased 10 acres of land in Wynberg for R110,000, with an additional R350,000 invested in a head office, training centre and parts warehouse. The land, classified as agricultural, allowed Wessels to keep his horses. Hence, the Stallion was adopted as Toyota’s local symbol. That very site remains the headquarters of Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) to this day, complete with the original Stallion statue.

From these humble beginnings, Toyota’s roots were firmly planted. The next step was local production.

Manufacturing excellence: powered by vision

In 1971, with an investment of R12.5-million, Toyota opened a manufacturing plant in Prospecton, Durban. The Stout was the first model to roll off the line. By 1978, TSAM had full ownership of the facility. The adoption of the Toyota Production System transformed the plant. By 1984 it was exclusively building Toyota vehicles.

Today, the Durban plant covers 87 hectares and boasts four production lines:

Hilux and Fortuner (IMV range)

Corolla and Corolla Quest

Hiace

Hino Trucks

The facility handles everything from press and weld to paint and final assembly.

Corolla: A global star with local roots

Launched globally in 1966, the Toyota Corolla has gone from compact city car to global icon. With over 50-million units sold across 12 generations, it remains one of the most successful vehicle nameplates in history.

Hilux: The bakkie that built a legacy

Ever since its debut in 1969, the Hilux has been South Africa’s bakkie of choice, with a few brief pauses in 1979, 1997 and 1998.

The 1983 fourth generation introduced the first double cab.

By 1986, 4-million Hiluxes had sold globally.

Although the fifth generation skipped SA, the sixth generation arrived in 1998, selling 500,000 units locally.

In 2005, Toyota began exporting Hilux at high volumes, further boosting its global impact.

As the Hilux turns 55 in 2025, Toyota will commemorate the milestone with the launch of the Hilux Legend 55, with custom styling and updated specifications.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.