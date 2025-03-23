R1 to N1: Road trip safety starts with a coin

Photo courtesy Tiger Wheel & Tyre.

Checking tyre tread depth is the first of Tiger Wheel & Tyre’s tips for a safe long-distance drive.

In South Africa, where vast landscapes are linked by highways like the N1, road trips are more than just adventures – they are a tradition for some families. Chris Farrar, retail channel executive of Tiger Wheel & Tyre, provides the following suggestions for a safe long-distance journey, whether for a holiday or a family visit.

Before the trip:

Tyres checking: Tread depth – the R1 coin test never lies. Insert a R1 coin into the tread – if the silver edge is visible, it’s time for new tyres. Tyre pressure – underinflated tyres make your car gulp fuel and reduce tyre grip; overinflated ones make braking harder. Check when tyres are cold for accuracy. Inspect for damage – do you see bulges, cracks, or uneven wear? Your tyres aren’t road trip ready.

Adjust those mirrors: If you can see parts of your car, angle them outward to reduce blind spots and increase visibility.

Check the weather along your route: SA weather is unpredictable, so be ready for anything. If rain is forecast, a rain-repellent windshield treatment is a must.

Pack an ‘Oh No’ kit: A thermal blanket, protein bars, water, a whistle, and a spare charged power bank can make all the difference if you’re stranded in ‘Putsonderwater’.

On the road:

Follow the three-second rule to ensure a safe following distance and enough reaction time. In wet conditions, double the time to six seconds.

Tap your brakes when stopping: Flashing your taillights alerts fast-approaching drivers and helps prevent fender benders.

Keep left, it’s the law: Hogging the right lane makes traffic worse and annoys other drivers.

Avoid creating phantom traffic jams: Instead of slamming on brakes, ease off the accelerator to keep traffic flowing smoothly.

Upon stopping and arriving:

Reverse park for easy exits: It’s safer, quicker, and avoids backing into other cars.

Do a ‘door handle scan’ before walking away: No one wants to lose their wallet, sunglasses, or that important stash of padkos.

Let your car ‘breathe’ before switching off: After a long drive, let the engine idle for 30–60 seconds before shutting it down, especially in extreme heat.

These tips are crucial for all driving conditions but become even more essential during peak travel times.

Tiger Wheel & Tyre provides a free tyre check and advice. The company says this is because no matter where you’re headed, your journey starts with safe, reliable tyres.