Wheels of the Week: Why the Volvo ES90?

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Volvo ES90 proves that technology can be far more impressive than throwing more gadgets at a car, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

For decades, I have known German luxury vehicle brands to have set the benchmark for executive saloons. They have mastered the art of combining performance, prestige and cutting-edge technology into cars that have become the default choice for business leaders and technology enthusiasts alike.

Then I spent time with the Volvo ES90, and it became clear that Volvo is no longer trying to compete with these brands. Instead, it is changing the rules altogether.

The ES90 is not trying to be the fastest, loudest or most aggressive luxury electric car on the road. It does not need to be. What impressed me most was how intelligently every piece of technology works together. Instead of dazzling me with endless gimmicks, Volvo has built a car that makes driving easier, safer and more enjoyable.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

That approach begins with the vehicle’s computing power. The ES90 is one of the most technologically advanced Volvos ever built, using a powerful dual Nvidia Drive AGX Orin computing platform. This provides an enormous amount of processing capability, allowing the vehicle to analyse vast amounts of information from its cameras, radars, ultrasonic sensors and lidar system almost instantaneously.

This is where I believe Volvo moves ahead of many German rivals. Plenty of luxury cars have impressive hardware, but the ES90 feels like it has been designed around software from the very beginning, rather than having technology added afterwards. The entire vehicle behaves like a sophisticated computer on wheels.

I found myself appreciating the confidence this technology provides. The systems did not feel intrusive or overly eager to take control. Instead, they worked in assisting, when necessary, while allowing me to remain fully engaged behind the wheel.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Volvo has built its reputation on safety, but the ES90 demonstrates that modern safety is just as much about software as it is about airbags and crash structures. Each journey feels as though an invisible co-driver is continuously monitoring the road.

The cabin reinforces this philosophy. Volvo has embraced a clean Scandinavian design that feels calm and uncluttered. Everything has a purpose.

Dominating the dashboard is a crisp 14.5-inch central touchscreen running Google’s Android Automotive operating system. Android Automotive is built directly into the vehicle. Google Maps and the Google Play Store are integrated from the outset, making navigation and entertainment feel effortless.

Voice control deserves praise. I simply spoke naturally. Whether I wanted to change the cabin temperature, search for a destination or play music like I was at a concert, the system understood what I meant.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Another area where Volvo has taken a different path is software updates. The ES90 is designed to improve throughout its life as a result of over-the-air updates. New features, refinements and performance improvements can be installed without visiting a dealership. In the technology world, this has become normal, yet many traditional manufacturers are still learning how to implement it effectively.

This future-proof approach means the car I drive today is unlikely to be exactly the same car I own several years from now. It will continue evolving as Volvo develops new software and capabilities.

The electric powertrain is phenomenal. Acceleration is effortless. There is more than enough performance available whenever I needed it, but what stood out was the refinement. Power delivery is smooth, silent and perfectly suited to a luxury flagship.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The advanced 800-volt electrical architecture is another significant advantage. It allows much faster charging than previous Volvo electric models, while improving overall efficiency. Less time waiting at charging stations means more time enjoying the journey.

Ride quality is equally impressive. Despite carrying a large battery beneath the floor, the ES90 remains remarkably comfortable. The low centre of gravity helps disguise its size, while excellent suspension tuning ensures that rough South African roads are absorbed with impressive ease.

The cabin itself feels almost like a luxury lounge. Excellent sound insulation keeps outside noise to a minimum, allowing conversations to remain smooth even at highway speeds. It creates an environment where long journeys become relaxing.

Technological features appear to have been developed with a clear purpose. The systems exist to reduce stress, improve safety and simplify driving.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

That is ultimately why I believe the Volvo ES90 stands above many of its German competitors. It is not because it has the biggest screen, the quickest acceleration or the most dramatic styling. It is because the technology feels human-centred.

The ES90 demonstrates that true innovation is not measured by how many features a manufacturer can fit into a vehicle. It is measured by how naturally those features integrate into everyday life.

After spending time behind its wheel, I came away convinced that Volvo has produced something different. The ES90 is not another luxury electric saloon. It is a glimpse into what the next generation of intelligent vehicles should feel like. For me, that makes it one of the most compelling executive cars on sale today.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.