Video game predicts Super Bowl winner

The Madden NFL 23 game will even tell you the score of next week’s clash between Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in America’s biggest sport event.

Electronic Arts is delivering a variety of ways for football fans across the world to celebrate the conclusion of the 2023 National Football League (NFL) Season whether online, in person at Super Bowl LVII, or through play in EA sports Madden NFL 23. Madden NFL 23 will show up everywhere during one of the most electric weeks in sports as fans, brands, athletes and more flock to the most authentic NFL simulation experience to express their fandom. Fans can interact directly with EA sports online with today’s reveal of the official Madden NFL 23 Super Bowl LVII Prediction, in Madden NFL 23 with fresh Super Bowl content and experiences, in person in Phoenix, Arizona at a community event that unites some of the biggest brands in sports to inspire the next generation of fans, and even more fan experiences around Super Bowl LVII.

“Madden NFL has been the preeminent interactive entertainment brand tied to football culture for decades and the Super Bowl is the marquee event that brings all sports fans together around a shared love of world class NFL football,” said Julie Foster, VP of EA SPORTS Brand. “We’re excited to be back in Arizona and to continue entertaining football fans everywhere through engaging experiences that only Madden NFL can deliver.”

Here is a snapshot of how fans can engage with Madden NFL 23 during Super Bowl Week:

Watch the world’s two best Madden NFL players compete in the finale of the Ultimate Madden Bowl Presented by PlayStation®. The crowning event of the Madden NFL 23 Championship Series will air on Madden NFL Twitch and YouTube with the winner taking home $250,000 of the $1 million prize pool. Tuesday,7 February : Madden NFL 23 players can engage with a special Ultimate Team™ program for Black History Month that highlights the impact and journeys of Black NFL players like Warrick Dunn, Anquan Boldin, Cameron Jordan, Shaquille Leonard and Will Gholston who have excelled on and off the field. Players can earn free rewards and learn about Warrick Dunn Charities through a QR code in the game.

: Madden NFL 23 players can engage with a special Ultimate Team™ program for Black History Month that highlights the impact and journeys of Black NFL players like Warrick Dunn, Anquan Boldin, Cameron Jordan, Shaquille Leonard and Will Gholston who have excelled on and off the field. Players can earn free rewards and learn about Warrick Dunn Charities through a QR code in the game. Wednesday, 8 February: EA SPORTS Madden NFL, Microsoft, Nike, DICK’S Sporting Goods and the Arizona Cardinals will join together with the Phoenix Union High School District at Camelback High School to highlight youth sports and the power of football to inspire the next generation within the Hispanic and Latino community. The event features a keynote address from NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez for students, the official unveiling of new refurbishments to the Camelback Field House, Madden NFL 23 gaming experiences and students will test their skills through a series of drills inspired by the NFL Combine to earn their own official Madden NFL rating.

EA SPORTS Madden NFL, Microsoft, Nike, DICK’S Sporting Goods and the Arizona Cardinals will join together with the Phoenix Union High School District at Camelback High School to highlight youth sports and the power of football to inspire the next generation within the Hispanic and Latino community. The event features a keynote address from for students, the official unveiling of new refurbishments to the Camelback Field House, Madden NFL 23 gaming experiences and students will test their skills through a series of drills inspired by the NFL Combine to earn their own official Madden NFL rating. Thursday, 9 February: Madden NFL 23 continues to deliver new content and experiences during Season 3 of its live service with new Super Bowl program, “The Big Game,” in Ultimate Team. “The Big Game” highlights the Chiefs and Eagles journeys to Super Bowl LVII with new champions, rewards and more.

Madden NFL 23 continues to deliver new content and experiences during Season 3 of its live service with new Super Bowl program, “The Big Game,” in Ultimate Team. “The Big Game” highlights the Chiefs and Eagles journeys to Super Bowl LVII with new champions, rewards and more. Saturday, 11 February at 3pm EST: Dallas Cowboys Linebacker, Micah Parsons; ESPN Commentator, Tiffany Greene; and XSET’s Chief Culture Officer and Co-Owner, Erin Ashley Simon will host the Madden NFL 23 x HBCU tournament finals show airing on NFL YouTube channel. HBCU finalists will go head-to-head competing for the Madden NFL 23 x HBCU title and cash and prizes.

Dallas Cowboys Linebacker, Micah Parsons; ESPN Commentator, Tiffany Greene; and XSET’s Chief Culture Officer and Co-Owner, Erin Ashley Simon will host the Madden NFL 23 x HBCU tournament finals show airing on NFL YouTube channel. HBCU finalists will go head-to-head competing for the Madden NFL 23 x HBCU title and cash and prizes. 9-11 February: The reimaged Madden Cruiser encourages fans to “Play Like Mad” and engage with a piece of Coach Madden’s legacy at the Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s at the Phoenix Convention Center.

Football fans can jump into Madden NFL 23 now by purchasing the game at an up to 70 percent discount.