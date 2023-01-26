Xbox, Bethesda, unveil big new games

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The first Developer_Direct event, an inside look at gameplay from Redfall, Minecraft Legends, The Elder Scrolls Online, and Forza Motorsport.

Developer_Direct event, an inside look at some of the biggest games coming to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass, was hosted this week by the game creators themselves – and they were happy to surprise and delight gamers.

Gameplay from Redfall, Minecraft Legends, The Elder Scrolls Online, and Forza Motorsport was showcased, along with the surprise launch of a new game from Tango Gameworks, Hi-Fi Rush, described as “a rhythm-action game”.

“Unlike anything previously released by Tango Gameworks,” says the company “Hi-Fi Rush is an over-the-top, single-player rhythm action game in which the entire world moves to the beat.”

Players take on the role of Chai, a free-spirited slacker with rockstar ambitions whose music player is fused in his chest. Chai must defend himself through rhythmic combat featuring licensed tracks from iconic rock bands, including nine-inch nails and the black keys, with the help of a motley crew of allies.

Hi-Fi Rush is available now through Game Pass on Xbox Series X|S and PC, as well as through the Microsoft Store, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.