Screaming at your TV? These are the most foul-mouthed gamers

Guess which video games make gamers the angriest? We provide a guide to the most toxic games.

It is reported that over 50% of gamers experience gaming-related rage at least once per week. And as many as 62% of gamers say that they experience online abuse. Clearly, this can create a toxic environment for gamers. Which games should you avoid if you want to stay away from angry gamers?

TheSlotBuzz.com analysed the percentage of Reddit gaming comments containing swear words to see which video game generates the most anger from players.

The video games with the angriest gamers

Rank Video Game title Number of comments analysed Comments containing swear words Percentage of comments containing swear words 1 Team Fortress 2 5,583 592 10.60% 2 Call of Duty 2360 196 8.31% 3 League of Legends 9029 656 7.27% 4 Dota 2 6746 475 7.04% 5 World of Warcraft 8363 582 6.96% 6 Battlefield 4351 283 6.50% 7 Fallout 6702 428 6.39% 8 Counter Strike: Global Offensive 4719 298 6.31% 9 Mass Effect 9617 592 6.16% 10 Mortal Kombat 13490 828 6.14% 11 Grand Theft Auto V 3172 194 6.12% 12 FIFA 3461 211 6.10% 13 Starcraft 11236 636 5.66% 14 Hearthstone 11825 631 5.34% 15 Destiny The Game 13133 605 4.61% 16 Skyrim 4613 190 4.12% 17 Fortnite 3335 121 3.63% 18 Pokemon 5215 186 3.57% 19 Zelda 7154 242 3.38% 20 Minecraft 4066 63 1.55%

The full data set can be found here.

#1:Team Fortress 2 (TF2) is the video game that causes the most anger among gamers with a whopping 10.6% of Reddit comments including swearing. TF2 is a multiplayer first-person shooter in which players battle it out in an arena-type environment. It’s no surprise that this can generate tense and angry situations among gamers.

#2: Call of Duty (COD) comes in second place with 8.31% of Reddit comments featuring swear words. COD is one of the most popular game series ever made; with more than 400 million lifetime units in sales. The game has both a competitive multiplayer mode and single-player storyline mode that is sure to frustrate players as they fail missions.

#3: League of Legends (League) is the third video game that gets us the most frustrated, with 7.27% of comments containing swearing. League is a highly competitive battle arena game with a popular e-sports following. In 2022, 5,147,701 people watched the League World Championship for a prize pool of $7,763,943. This highly competitive environment is sure to make the losses feel even more frustrating.

How can you control your anger while gaming?

TheSlotBuzz.com reached out to tech blogger and cofounder of TechRT Rajesh Namase for some tips on reducing anger while playing video games:

‘One important way to manage stress and rage while gaming is to take breaks when needed,” he said. “Set specific limits for yourself so that you don’t lose track of time or become too invested in the game.

“If you start feeling frustrated during the game, pause it and walk away for a few minutes before returning to it. This will give you some much-needed space from the situation and help clear your head so that you can return more focused on problem-solving rather than reacting emotionally. Additionally, creating boundaries for yourself during gameplay can help reduce frustration levels as well as promote healthier habits in general.’

Methodology:

1: TheSlotBuzz.com conducted an analysis of over 19,000 posts and over 138,000 comments on 20 gaming subreddits to identify games with the most foul-mouthed users. The Reddit scraper built for this research utilised both the Pushshift and PRAW APIs.

2: A seed list of the most popular games with subreddits available were acquired from multiple authoritative sources.

3: For each subreddit, comments on up to 1000 of the most recent posts were scraped. A maximum of 50 top level comments were collected per post. The resulting dataset consisted of over 138,000 comments.

4: A list of swear words including variations and common adaptations accounting for the semantics of redditors were collected. A binary assignment was subsequently performed to label comments containing any of the defined keywords.

5: An aggregation performed by game resulted in a dataset detailing the sample size of posts and submissions analysed, together with the percentage of comments containing profanity.