‘Inside the CIA’ reveals lives behind enemy lines

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A new National Geographic series explores first-hand accounts of covert missions that have shaped global events.

A new documentary, Inside the CIA, follows the high-stakes world of espionage as told through the voices of those who have operated within it.

The eight-part show airs on National Geographic (DStv 181, StarTimes 220) on Wednesdays at 20:30 (CAT), with new episodes released weekly. The series debuted on 29 April 2026.

Inside the CIA is built around first-hand accounts from former CIA operatives. Through their stories, viewers are introduced to a collection of missions that have shaped global events, revealing what it takes to operate in environments defined by risk, pressure and uncertainty.

“Each episode is driven by real accounts from intelligence officers, offering access to the individuals behind some of the most complex and consequential operations in modern history,” says National Geographic. “From covert missions conducted behind enemy lines to the global hunt for Osama bin Laden, the series explores the hidden manoeuvres, split-second decisions and personal risks that define intelligence work at the highest level.

“The series places a strong focus on the human dimension of espionage, revealing not only how operations unfold, but the realities faced by those tasked with carrying them out.”

Inside the CIA follows a narrative that moves through a series of high-pressure situations. Through personal accounts and reconstructed scenes, the series explores the emotional and psychological pressures associated with work inside the agency, including moral dilemmas, operational risks and the personal impact of undercover roles.