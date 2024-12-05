Streaming on a shoestring

From series to sports and smash hits, you can stream smart these holidays if you’re watching your budget, writes LESLIE ADAMS of Reach Africa.

The festive season is finally here, and you suddenly find your diary filled with school concerts, cocktail parties and end-of-year luncheons while Mariah Carey’s ubiquitous “All I Want for Christmas is You!” provides the seasonal backing track.

And when you find yourself with a moment to breathe, you reach for the remote to kick back with an episode of your favourite series; a moment of calm amidst the seasonal storm that is December. Suddenly, your device announces that your debit order for the streaming subscription has bounced – your bank balance a casualty of the world’s most expensive month. What now?

There’s no need to be gloomier than the Grinch in December, says Leslie Adams, sales director at streaming experts Reach Africa, because “there are affordable and even free ways to get your content fix.”

Leverage the free trial.

“Most streamers will offer free trials, so when you’re in a pinch, you might want to take advantage of this option to tide you over till payday. However, make sure that you cancel before the trial expires or be prepared to commit to the monthly fee,” advises Adams. Apple TV and Amazon Prime are two streamers that offer free trials.

Subscription snacks.

Another option is to seek streamers that offer more flexible subscription offerings, suggests Adams. ‘Subscription snacking’ sees users subscribing for shorter periods, at a lower cost than the standard monthly fee. Viu Premium, for example, allows viewers to subscribe daily or weekly. “This is a great option for when you don’t want to commit to a full month (and pay the accompanying fee) but still want to enjoy your favourite show on your day off,” says Adams.

Stream free, with ads.

More and more streamers now offer ad-funded tiers, which allow viewers to watch for free or at a reduced rate, with intermittent ad breaks. “This is the most cost-effective way of catching your favourite content,” says Adams.

South African viewers can stream for free on Viu, SABC+ and eVOD. “While Netflix currently offers an ad-supported tier in other markets, this is currently not available in SA,” explains Adams.

Adams shares where to stream your favourites when that year-end bonus hits – and what to watch if your wallet is feeling thinner than your friend’s excuses when it’s their turn to buy a round.

Soccer

● Payday primetime: Catch all games from the Premier League on Showmax for R99 per month. Showmax also offers a Premier League mobile package that starts from R69 per month.

● Wallet-friendly watching: Stream selected games on SABC+ for free.

Kids entertainment

● Payday primetime: Keep your kiddies entertained with hits from Marvel, Pixar, Disney and more all on Disney+. The streamer recently announced a price increase, with subscribers now paying R159 per month (up from R139 per month).

● Wallet-friendly watching: YouTube Kids is a great free option, with limited advertising, to keep children busy over the holidays. A bonus is that it offers interactive options, such as dance-alongs, which get them off the couch and moving, helping alleviate the parent guilt that comes from allowing a bit too much holiday screentime while trying to wrap up work!

International content

● Payday primetime: K-dramas are huge news, and Netflix offers a decent array for R199 per month.

● Wallet-friendly watching: Viu, renowned for its contribution to the K-wave phenomenon, is the home of Korean content, with a wide selection of K-dramas guaranteed to captivate viewers. It also offers shows from markets such as Turkey and Scandinavia, dubbed in local languages to appeal to SA audiences.

The Real Housewives

● Payday primetime: What is it about a group of wealthy, gossipy women that has captivated audiences all over the world? Fans of The Real Housewives franchise can catch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Netflix (R199 per month) and The Real Housewives of Durban on Showmax (R99 per month).

● Wallet-friendly watching: Viewers can enjoy the Real Housewives of Dubai for free on Viu.