New noir Spider-Man series debuts today

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‘Spider-Noir’ is streaming in two distinct visual styles, including a gritty black-and-white, on Prime Video.

Spider-Noir, a new live-action series, spins Spider-Man’s story into the gritty world of 1930s New York.Here, the city’s lone superhero works as a down-on-his-luck private investigator with a troubled past.

Spider-Noir is streaming on Prime Video from today (27 May 2026), opening a darker, chapter in the Marvel universe. The show is available in two visual styles: a black-and-white version inspired by classic noir films; and a full-colour presentation.

Academy Award-winner Nicolas Cage stars as The Spider, a former superhero whose attempt at an ordinary life is disrupted by an extraordinary case.

Emmy Award-winning actor Lamorne Morris plays Robbie Robertson, a dedicated journalist trying to make a name for himself, despite the odds against him. Li Jun Li plays Cat Hardy, the star attraction at New York’s premier nightclub, whose self-serving image hides a more complex truth. Karen Rodriguez plays Janet, Ben Reilly’s smart, scrappy and loyal secretary, who wants to help his small business succeed and has no problem speaking truth to power.

Image courtesy Spider-Noir.

The cast includes Academy Award-nominated and Emmy Award-winning actor Brendan Gleeson, alongside Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston, Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

Spider-Noir is produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video. Emmy Award-winning director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) direct and executive produce the first two episodes. Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher, Shantaram) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series with the Academy Award-winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal. Lord and Miller executive produce for their shingle Lord Miller along with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear. Amy Pascal will serve as an executive producer via Pascal Pictures.