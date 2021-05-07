Stranger Things to return for season four

Netflix yesterday debuted the second teaser for the upcoming fourth season Stranger Things with a minute-long video that shows Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in danger.

Production of season four was underway in March 2020, until the pandemic halted filming.

Netflix has not released additional details about the new fourth season of the show, including no release date for the sci-fi drama. What is know is David Harbour’s police chief Jim Hopper character is alive and not so well after being presumed dead in the third season’s finale.

To catch up with the show, watch Stranger Things on Netflix.