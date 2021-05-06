KDDO links up with Davido on new song

KDDO is one of Africa’s most decorated music producers, and has this week revealed the track and visual to a new Davido-assisted Afro banger titled Beamer Body via Sony Music Entertainment West Africa and Pentlife Music.

KDDO first teased the Davido collaboration in the final quarter of last year, and it’s been highly-anticipated ever since. The release of this new banger comes after the successful run of his recent and critically acclaimed hit eWallet, which featured Cassper Nyovest.

Speaking on the track, KDDO recalls linking up with music heavyweight, Davido, while on tour last year in Las Vegas to record Beamer Body: “I had already started working on the single back in LA. Davido and I were playing music back at the hotel in Vegas, then the beat came on and we were all just vibing. David really liked it, he got mad hyped about it and added a verse on the spot.”

With its infectious beats and melodies, Beamer Body’s focal message seeks to empower women from around the world to be confident and comfortable in their bodies.

The track serves as the lead single to his forthcoming debut EP project available for pre-order/pre-save on music streaming platforms. The EP is a feel-good body of work for his fans and we probably have the pandemic to thank for catalysing KDDO’s efforts to drop. He will continue his genius operation from his base in Los Angeles, building upon his laurels in music which include 1st Afrobeats RIAA Gold Award; Producer of The Year; Music Producer of the Year; Longest-charting Nigerian pop song in Billboard history (Fall performed by Davido); Top 100 most Shazam-ed singles in America; 1st Nigerian producer to sell multi-platinum in South Africa, and also extending his collaborative reach beyond the prominence of superstars Davido, Chris Brown, AKA, Mayorkun, Cardi B, Beyonce and Popcaan.