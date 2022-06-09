Strange World trailer released

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ new feature film “Strange World” trailer is now out, with the film releasing in November.

Stream of the Day

Jake Gyllenhaal lends his voice to Searcher Clade, the son of a steadfast explorer. The original action-adventure journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest—and by far— most crucial mission.

Helmed by Don Hall (Oscar-winning Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon) and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen (co-writer Raya and the Last Dragon), and produced by Roy Conli (Oscar-winning Big Hero 6, Tangled), Strange World releases 23 November 23, 2022.