Strange World trailer released
Walt Disney Animation Studios’ new feature film “Strange World” trailer is now out, with the film releasing in November.
A teaser trailer from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ new feature film Strange World has been released.
Jake Gyllenhaal lends his voice to Searcher Clade, the son of a steadfast explorer. The original action-adventure journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest—and by far— most crucial mission.
Helmed by Don Hall (Oscar-winning Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon) and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen (co-writer Raya and the Last Dragon), and produced by Roy Conli (Oscar-winning Big Hero 6, Tangled), Strange World releases 23 November 23, 2022.