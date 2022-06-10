Peaky Blinders Season 6 – Out now on Netflix

The sixth and final season of the British period drama, Peaky Blinders, is available to stream now on Netflix.

From hairstyles to fashion, Peaky Blinders, with the help of its star Cillian Murphy, who plays gang leader Thomas Shelby, has been a cultural phenomenon since it first aired on BBC Two in 2013. Now, a few BAFTA Awards later, Peaky Blinders and its grim exploration of British crime and politics — and the habitual marriage of the two —between the two world wars is coming to an end, and it feels a bit like the end of an era.

We last left the Peaky Blinders gang in one hell of a cliffhanger: Shelby’s infiltration of Britain’s burgeoning fascist movement was taking a toll, as was a botched assassination attempt, the breakdown of the Peaky enterprise and lingering grief over the death of his longtime love, Grace. Shelby appeared ready to take his own life, but, well, there wouldn’t be a season six if he did, would there?

There will be one notable absence as the sixth season begins, however: Helen McCrory, who played headstrong Peaky Blinders matriarch Polly Shelby, died in 2021 after a battle with cancer. Murphy addressed her death in a recent interview with Esquire.

Murphy says: “The difficult thing to comprehend is that, if it wasn’t for Covid, there would be a whole other version of this show with Helen in it.”

Production for Season 6 of Peaky Blinders, like several other shows, was held up with a slew of Covid-19 induced filming delays.

The sixth season of Peaky Blinders is available to stream now on Netflix.