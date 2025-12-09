Percy Jackson journeys to Sea of Monsters

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Season two follows ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ on a perilous quest to secure the Golden Fleece before Kronos’s can overwhelm Olympus.

The second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians follows the Greek demigod Percy as he is drawn into a perilous new quest, with threats rising from the Sea of Monsters.

The first two episodes are streaming on Disney+ and Hulu from today (10 December 2025), with new episodes released on Wednesdays. It is based on Rick Riordan’s best-selling book series of the same name, which is published by Disney Hyperion.

Returning to Camp Half-Blood one year later, Percy finds his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos. Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into a deadly new setting, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon.

Photo supplied.

His quest has two goals: to find his best friend Grover and to secure the legendary Golden Fleece, which may be the camp’s only hope. With help from Annabeth, Clarisse and his newfound cyclops half-brother Tyson, Percy takes on the dangers of the Sea of Monsters. He has to make it through to stop Luke and the Titan Kronos from carrying out their plan to bring down Camp Half-Blood and, ultimately, Olympus.

Walker Scobell stars as Percy, alongside Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth, Aryan Simhadri as Grover, and Charlie Bushnell as Luke. The cast features Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer. Returning members and guest stars include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Mantzoukas, Glynn Turman, Timothy Simons, Virginia Kull, Courtney B Vance, Andra Day, Adam Copeland, Sandra Bernhard, Margaret Cho, Kristen Schaal, Tamara Smart, Rosemarie DeWitt, and Toby Stephens.

An unscripted companion series, called Percy Jackson and the Olympians Official Podcast, will launch on 10 December 2025. The show offers behind-the-scenes access to the seriesand will be available to watch on Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, and other podcast platforms. A new podcast will be available after each episode.

The TV series is created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E Steinberg, and is executive produced by Steinberg and Dan Shotz alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Craig Silverstein, The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group’s Jeremy Bell, DJ Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Albert Kim, Jason Ensler and Sarah Watson.

Season three of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is in production in Vancouver, Canada.