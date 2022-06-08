CarPlay to take over more of the car

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The next update to Apple’s CarPlay will see more of the latest cars providing information to a paired iPhone, enabling a single theme across all the car’s screens.

CarPlay has changed the way people interact with their vehicles, and the next generation of CarPlay goes further by deeply integrating with a car’s hardware. CarPlay will be able to provide content for multiple screens within the vehicle, creating an experience that is unified and consistent. Deeper integration with the vehicle will allow users to do things like controlling the radio or change the climate, directly through CarPlay.

Using the vehicle data, CarPlay will seamlessly render the speed, fuel level, temperature, and other dashboard metrics on the instrument cluster. Users will be able to personalise their driving experience by choosing different gauge cluster designs, and with added support for widgets, users will have at-a-glance information from Weather and Music on their car’s dashboard.

More information about the next generation of CarPlay will be shared in the future, and vehicles will start to be announced late next year.