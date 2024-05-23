Chris Hemsworth goes Mad

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The post-apocalyptic action movie “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’, is a prequel to ‘Fury Road’.

In Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the fifth instalment of the post-apocalyptic action-adventure film series, Chris Hemsworth stars as the villainous warlord leader of the menacing Biker Horde.

Hemsworth, known for his heroic role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the thunderous Thor, takes on an opposite character archetype in this prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road. Nevertheless, the warlord Dementus showcases Hemsworth’s charisma and humour as the leader of the wasteland group.

The story tells of the protagonist Furiosa, a resilient young woman from the idyllic Green Place of Many Mothers, being torn from her home by the ruthless biker gang led by Dementus. Amid the harsh, post-apocalyptic wastelands, Furiosa’s indomitable spirit shines as she navigates captivity and loss. Her initial escape attempts, thwarted by tragedy, only strengthen her resolve to find her way back to her homeland.

Entangled in a deadly power struggle between Dementus and the tyrannical Immortan Joe, Furiosa must use every ounce of her cunning and skill to survive. Her journey from a captive to a warrior is marked by covert plans, surprising alliances, and relentless perseverance.

As tensions between the warlords escalate, Furiosa finds herself at the heart of a fierce battle for control, where her actions will determine not only her fate but the future of those she loves.

The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy, and Alyla Browne portraying younger versions of Imperator Furiosa, a role originally brought to life by South African-born actress Charlize Theron. The film also stars Tom Burke (The Musketeers). It is directed by George Miller, creator of the Mad Max franchise.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is screening in Ster-Kinekor cinemas from today (24 May 2024).