The Joker comes to State of Survival

FunPlus, a leading mobile game developer and publisher, have welcomed the iconic DC supervillain, The Joker, as a new playable hero in State of Survival, the free-to-play strategy game available on both iOS and Android. Licensed by Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment on behalf of DC, all players who complete the thrilling story campaign will have a limited window to permanently unlock The Joker for their roster.

As one of the most well-known Super-Villains in pop culture, The Joker makes his State of Survival debut providing gamers and fans of the character an eventful campaign that combines zombies with his infamous maniacal behavior, offering a strategy experience like no other.

“FunPlus is proud of the success of State of Survival and its appeal to other brands in the entertainment space. As we wrap up our crossover with AMC’s The Walking Dead, we’re thrilled to be able to align with DC to incorporate The Joker, one of the most popular characters in entertainment,” says Chris Petrovic, chief business officer of FunPlus. “We are excited to share this new campaign and encourage fans of The Joker to jump into State of Survival today.”

For more information on DC, visit dccomics.com. For more information on FunPlus, visit http://www.funplus.com. For more information on State of Survival, visit https://funplus.com/games/state-of-survival/.