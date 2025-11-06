New Predator hunts big screens

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

‘Badlands’, releasing today, follows a young alien outcast and a robot synthetic on a quest for the ultimate adversary.

Predator: Badlands, a standalone film in the iconic Predator science fiction franchise, is screening in Ster-Kinekor cinemas and Nu Metro theatres from today (7 November 2025).

Created by Jim Thomas and John Thomas, the Predators are an alien species that engage in ritualistic trophy hunts of worthy prey across the galaxy. The new action movie centres on a young Predator outcast, named Dek, who joins forces with an unlikely ally in search of the ultimate adversary.

Badlands is the sixth live-action film, seventh overall film, and ninth instalment in the franchise. The movie is set in the future on a remote planet where Dek finds Thia, a robot synthetic developed by the mega-corporation Weyland-Yutani. Together, they embark on a treacherous journey.

Photo courtesy 20th Century Studios.

Dek is played by Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, who has appeared in The Panthers, Red North, and Red, White & Brass. Elle Fanning stars as Thia. Her previous roles include in Super 8, The Neon Demon, and Maleficent.

The movie is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, who directed Predator: Killer of Killers and Prey. Badlands is produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, Brent O’Connor.