Rihanna leads Smurfs reboot

An announcement trailer for the movie Smurfs reveals iconic music artist Rihanna leading the voice cast as Smurfette, the main single lady of the Smurf world.

The new movie, a reboot to The Smurfs film series, is screening in cinemas from 18 July 2025.

The story follows Smurfette as she leads the Smurfs on a daring mission into the real world to rescue Papa Smurf, who has been mysteriously kidnapped by the evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel. Along the way, the Smurfs join forces with new allies and uncover what defines their destiny to save the universe.

One of these allies is Moxie, a member of the International Neighbourhood Watch Smurfs, voiced by Sandra Oh (Debbie Grayson in Invincible).

Papa Smurfs voiced by John Goodman (Sulley in Monsters, Inc.). The cast includes James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña, Kurt Russell and John Goodman.

Smurfs is based on the characters and works of Belgian comics writer and artist Pierre Culliford – known by his pseudonym Peyo. He is also known for the comic book series Johan and Peewit, in which the Smurfs made their first appearance.