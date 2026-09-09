Lego Mandalorian movie clicks as a comedy recap

A sharp sense of humour makes the new Lego Star Wars movie The Mandalorian more than a simple brick-built retelling. The jokes puncture Mando’s relentless seriousness, while a playful recap preserves the warmth at the heart of his partnership with his adopted son, Grogu.

The animated movie began streaming on Disney+ last week (2 September 2026), alongside the streaming debut of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu .

The Lego adventure serves as a lighter companion to the live-action movie, trapping Din Djarin (the Mandalorian) in the one battle he cannot win: listening to his friends retell his past at a surprise party.

Mando and Grogu arrive at the Mos Eisley Cantina expecting another assignment, only to find Peli Motto, Migs Mayfeld, Bo-Katan and other allies waiting to celebrate them. Their stories revisit major events from all three seasons of The Mandalorian, though accuracy quickly gives way to competing recollections, inflated heroics and Lego irreverence. This includes Grogu using the Force to send a mudhorn soaring into the sky, a playful exaggeration of the original encounter.

The story’s framing is a smart fit for those already familiar with the series. Each storyteller gets permission to distort events, while the Lego galaxy transforms serious confrontations into physical comedy. Jawas use a brick separator to dismantle the Razor Crest spaceship before consulting a Lego instruction manual to rebuild the machine. Grogu later celebrates with a roar modelled on Chewbacca’s at the end of Star Wars: A New Hope.

Image courtesy Star Wars.

The film weaves references to the wider Star Wars franchise and pop culture into the comedy. Giancarlo Esposito plays Imperial villain Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian and drug lord Gus Fring in Breaking Bad. The Lego movie uses that shared casting for a visual gag recalling an explosive moment from the crime series.

However, writer Michael Price delivers the best jokes based on the series’ existing habits. The movie pokes fun at convenient side missions, dramatic declarations and the surprising number of people Mando has befriended while insisting that he works alone. The humour is rarely distasteful to the source material. Instead, the parody works well because characters and details are likely to be recognised by audiences.

That familiarity holds the special back sometimes. Most of the running time retells established adventures rather than building a substantial new one. A pirate threat provides some momentum outside the party, but the conflict feels secondary to the recap. Viewers hoping for another ambitious Lego Star Wars story may find the narrative too thin.

The voice cast helps the recycled material feel lively, although Gavin Hammon’s replacement of Pedro Pascal as the Mandalorian is noticeable. Amy Sedaris, Bill Burr, Katee Sackhoff, Giancarlo Esposito, Rosario Dawson, Ming-Na Wen and several other performers return to their familiar roles. Chris Buckley directs the special.

Despite the jokes, the relationship between Mando and Grogu remains the emotional centre. Their unlikely bond survives the shift into Lego form, giving the special enough warmth to complement the rapid references and visual gags.

Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian works best as a playful refresher before the live-action movie. Watched together on Disney+, the two releases offer sharply different versions of the same partnership: one built around large-scale action, and the other content to pull the galaxy apart brick by brick.

*Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.