Gaming
Relive BTS moments in K-pop game sequel
‘BTS World Season 2’, featuring the renowned K-pop band, fans can explore a new area and an interactive Member Room.
The cinematic story adventure game BTS World Season 2, featuring the stars of South Korean boy band BTS, includes a new area called BTS Land and an interactive Member Room.
In BTS Land, an area bringing together the various album concepts of BTS, players personalise the space using various BTS-themed decorative items. The area acts as a place for fans to relive memories of the group and their performances.
A key feature is the exclusive IF Story content, which allows players to explore the chemistry between different BTS member combinations and make storyline choices in a visual novel format.
Players collect photo cards featuring BTS members and clear the Sowoozoo stages to unlock cinematic stories about the group.
Other content includes:
- Member Room: Players can interact with BTS members and give them gifts.
- Friends: Cute characters roaming around BTS Land.
- Bon Voyage: Players can collect card shards to unlock cards of specific themes.
Several in-game rewards are included with the game’s launch, including a BTS card selection ticket and 2,000 gems in recognition of surpassing 1-million pre-registrations.
Where to play?
BTS World Season 2, developed by TakeOne Company, is available for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play.
* Visit the ‘BTS World website’ here.