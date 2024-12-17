Relive BTS moments in K-pop game sequel

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

‘BTS World Season 2’, featuring the renowned K-pop band, fans can explore a new area and an interactive Member Room.

The cinematic story adventure game BTS World Season 2, featuring the stars of South Korean boy band BTS, includes a new area called BTS Land and an interactive Member Room.

In BTS Land, an area bringing together the various album concepts of BTS, players personalise the space using various BTS-themed decorative items. The area acts as a place for fans to relive memories of the group and their performances.

A key feature is the exclusive IF Story content, which allows players to explore the chemistry between different BTS member combinations and make storyline choices in a visual novel format.

Players collect photo cards featuring BTS members and clear the Sowoozoo stages to unlock cinematic stories about the group.

Other content includes:

Member Room: Players can interact with BTS members and give them gifts.

Friends: Cute characters roaming around BTS Land.

Bon Voyage: Players can collect card shards to unlock cards of specific themes.

Several in-game rewards are included with the game’s launch, including a BTS card selection ticket and 2,000 gems in recognition of surpassing 1-million pre-registrations.

Where to play?

BTS World Season 2, developed by TakeOne Company, is available for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play.