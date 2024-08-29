‘Starcom’ discovers unknown space

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Players fly a starship while exploring a universe of strange mysteries, alien factions and uncharted worlds in an action RPG.

Stream of the Day

The action roleplaying game Starcom: Unknown Space is leaving Early Access with its launch next week (2 September 2024). The release coincides with Steam’s Space Exploration Fest, which celebrates games centred on space exploration.

In the open-world universe, players can investigate over 200 custom anomalies, engage with various alien factions, and unravel a galaxy-spanning story.

A ship-building system, tech tree, and fast-paced combat are featured.

The history of the Starcom series began with the release of the original Starcom as a Flash game in 2009. The stand-alone PC title Starcom: Nexus followed in 2019, selling over 60,000 copies.

Starcom: Unknown Space features a fresh storyline and enhanced gameplay mechanics. Since entering Early Access in December 2022, over 20,000 people have played it.

Starcom: Unknown Space is developed by developed by Wx3 Labs, LLC. It will be available on Steam for $24.99.

* Visit the Steam page here.