Star Lord turns to Plan B in Guardians of the Galaxy

Eidos-Montréal has revealed a high-octane TV spot to set the stage for next week’s launch of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. In the trailer, viewers are dropped straight into the middle of a mid-battle huddle, where Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket and Groot assess the situation, discuss strategy and, of course, banter before deciding to go with Plan B — an all-out, coordinated assault appropriately fueled by Mötley Crüe’s Kickstart My Heart.

This same Huddle mechanic will prove essential for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy players as they fight to overcome seemingly impossible odds throughout their journey across the galaxy. In the game, players will be able to call a Huddle during combat and choose which motivational words to offer the team. If chosen correctly, all of the Guardians will receive a powerup, making it easier for them to bang enemy heads while listening to one of the game’s 30 headbanging tracks.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, PC, and streaming via GeForce Now on 26 October 2021. A cloud version of the game for Nintendo Switch also coming to select regions 26 October 26.

For more information on the game, visit http://www.gotggame.com