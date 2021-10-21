Gotham Knights story trailer revealed

Warner Bros Games and DC have recently revealed a new story trailer for Gotham Knights, the upcoming open-world, third-person action RPG in development by Warner Bros Games Montréal. Debuted at DC FanDome, the video features the game’s main antagonist, the fabled Court of Owls, a secret society made up of Gotham City’s wealthiest families. The trailer also introduces Oswald Cobblepot (also known as The Penguin), the infamous DC Super-Villain who seemingly knows important details about this omnipresent silent predator and the threat it poses to Gotham and its new guard of DC Super Heroes – Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin.

As part of DC FanDome, fans were also treated to a behind-the-scenes featurette for Gotham Knights, with commentary from Jim Lee (Comic Book Artist, Publisher & Chief Creative Officer at DC), Scott Snyder (Writer & Co-Creator of “The Court of Owls”), Greg Capullo (Comic Book Artist & Co-Creator of “The Court of Owls”), Patrick Redding (Gotham Knights Creative Director, Warner Bros. Games Montréal) and Ann Lemay (Gotham Knights Narrative Director, Warner Bros. Games Montréal), who all expand on the Courts of Owls origins, lore and inspiration in bringing this elusive enemy to the interactive world of Gotham Knights.

Gotham Knights allows players to step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death. The game will be playable either solo or as a two-player, online cooperative experience.

To learn more about Gotham Knights, visit GothamKnightsGame.com