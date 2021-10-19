Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League — trailer revealed

Warner Bros. Games and DC has revealed a new story trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the genre-defying, action-adventure third-person shooter in development from Rocksteady Studios, creators of the Batman: Arkham series.

Debuted at DC FanDome, the new story trailer sheds light on the origins of Amanda Waller’s infamous Task Force X (a.k.a. the Suicide Squad) as Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark grudgingly embark on their mission to take down the World’s Greatest DC Super Heroes, The Justice League. Featuring an original narrative set within an expansive open-world Metropolis, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League puts the four DC Super-Villains on a collision course with an invading alien force and DC Super Heroes who are now laser-focused on destroying the city they once vowed to protect. All the while, the squad must be mindful of the lethal explosives implanted in their heads that could go off at the first sign of defiance.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be available in 2022 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. For more information, visit SuicideSquadGame.com