New ‘Squid Game’ trailer reveals intense battle

Player 456 returns to the evil games in season two – alongside new allies and enemies.

The main trailer for Squid Game season 2, released last week, reveals a new group of participants alongside Gi-hun (Player 456) as he returns to the deadly games.

In season 2’s opening game, a pink-haired participant shoves others during Red Light, Green Light – a deadly event where any movement at the wrong time leads to instant elimination. After these eliminated participants are killed, the pink-haired man smiles and says “bye”, revealing an even more sinister side to the player. Playing this part is Choi Seung-hyun, known for his role as T.O.P in the Kpop group Bigbang.

A mother and son duo is also introduced, with the son revealing that playing one more game could finally clear all his debts. This duo is sure to tug at heartstrings, depending on the direction the show takes…

Lee Jung-jae reprises his part as the protagonist, taking on a determined leadership role as he sets out to end the games once and for all. He is joined by Lee Byung-hun as the shadowy Front Man.

Other new cast members include Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, and Jo Yu-ri.

New key art

Along with the main trailer, new key art titled ‘Round and Round’ was revealed, likely hinting at the new mechanic whereby contestants vote after each round on whether to continue or end the deadly games. This season, players have the option to leave if the majority agrees.

It could also reflect the Frontman’s view of “The game will not end unless the world changes,” hinting that the cycle of the deadly games will persist indefinitely until significant change occurs.

The image features the participants of Squid Game racing toward an unknown destination, with Gi-hun leading the charge at the forefront, signalling the official start of the intense competition.

In the trailer, Gi-hun says: “Those who created this game, we should fight them.”

With the K-Wave reshaping global entertainment, Squid Game season 2 is poised to draw viewers back to Netflix, eager to see if 456 can stop the rounds of the deadly games.

Where to watch?

Season two of Squid Game – Netflix’s most-viewed production by hours watched in the first 28 days of airing – starts streaming on 26 December 2024.