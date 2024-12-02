Countdown begins for space survival game

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Players can now demo ‘Astrometica’, in which they build an interstellar base and encounter unknown cosmic phenomena.

In Astrometica, players explore the vastness of space in a survival game centred on resource management and base-building. Players navigate a procedurally generated universe, encountering asteroid fields, abandoned stations, and unknown cosmic phenomena.

Launching next Tuesday on Steam, it can now be tried out in a demo version.

The story begins with the protagonist surviving a mining station explosion by escaping in an emergency pod. Using tools and vehicles designed for deep-space exploration, players uncover resources, remnants of lost technology, and signals from other survivors.

Survival relies on constructing modular bases, which serve as shelters, resource hubs, or research facilities. Bases can be expanded and customised, with automated mining systems available to extract resources. New blueprints can be unlocked to enhance functionality and adapt to the challenges of space.

Mining and crafting are central to gameplay. Players will use tools such as drills and mining lasers to gather essential materials for crafting and upgrades. The availability of advanced equipment depends on resource acquisition and tool maintenance, making exploration and mining critical for progress.

The game features scanning mechanics for surveying the environment and discovering new technologies. Scanners can analyse wreckage and other survivors’ outposts, revealing crafting recipes and uncovering elements of the game’s backstory.

Astrometica is developed by BeryMery, and published by RockGame S.A.

Where to play?

Astrometica releases on PC via Steam on 10 December 2024. A free demo is currently available.