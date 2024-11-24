Six lessons from Korea for the film industry

The stars of Squid Game share several lessons for international movie-makers with ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

The global success of Korean cinema offers several lessons for the international film industry, including in South Africa:

1. Embrace Cultural Specificity: Korean productions don’t shy away from their cultural roots. Instead, they use uniquely Korean elements to tell universal stories. “Squid Game has uniquely Korean characteristics, but its core theme of being human resonates with people regardless of language or culture,” says Lee Byung Hun, who plays the Front man in “Squid Game”.

2. Encourage flexibility in production: The agile production process in Korean cinema allows for more creative freedom and adaptability. This approach can lead to more innovative storytelling and filmmaking techniques. Lee Jung-Jae, who plays the protagonist in “Squid Game”, says: “My character Seong Gi-hun starts off as a very kind of flexible person. He could be a little bit clumsy, and then he evolves into a different person, and he becomes very desperate at the end. So the biggest challenge for me as an actor was to make sure that that spectrum of emotions that he experiences are all brought onto the screen.”

3. Prioritise unpredictability in storytelling: The unpredictable nature of Korean narratives keeps audiences engaged and sets these productions apart in a crowded entertainment landscape. “The fact that they can’t predict what scene is going to come next was the most entertaining factor,” says Lee Byung Hun.

4. Foster collaboration between actors and directors: The open communication between actors and directors in developing characters and storylines contributes to more nuanced and compelling performances. But within reason. “Some directors think I ask too many questions,” says Lee Byung Hun. “They’re like, ‘Oh, you know, this is too much’, sometimes.”

5. Emphasise diligence and trust: The work ethic emphasised by Korean actors like Lee Jung-jae, focusing on diligence and trust-building, can be applied to improve team dynamics and productivity in any industry. Lee Jung-Jae says: “I work really diligently so that people who are working with me can realise that, he is someone who works really hard and diligently, so I can trust him. And in order to give back that trust, I can work hard myself too. So a kind of mutual trust is what I’m trying to build.”

6. Invest in Talent Development: The success of Korean actors on the global stage underscores the importance of nurturing talent and providing opportunities for growth and recognition. Says Lee Jung-Jae: “It’s important to share experience with younger actors to help them grow in the industry.”