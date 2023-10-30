Squid Game back in November – as reality

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ is coming next month, transforming the South Korean series into the biggest reality competition ever.

Netflix’s reality version of Squid Game isn’t a matter of life or death, but it may seem like it! A $4.56-million prize is on the line for 456 players, competing for the largest cash prize in reality television history.

Through a series of games, each player will be pushed to their limits and forced to ask themselves just how far they’ll go to win, with opportunistic alliances, cutthroat strategies and timely betrayals to follow.

You can now watch the first trailer, above. Before meeting the contestants, we hear the sound of the legendary animatronic doll, Young-hee, ushering in a new round of Red Light, Green Light. Soon enough, hordes of players charge into the game hall, where their fate will be decided. Then, we see flashes of games both familiar and new, as the group’s numbers begin to dwindle after a series of eliminations. A glistening, cash-filled piggy bank hanging over the dormitory turns up the intensity.

“I’m going to be your best friend, but I will absolutely double cross you,” one contestant says in the clip, while another remarks, “People’s true colors are starting to come out.” But, in the end, only one will walk away with the prize. And to make millions, they’ll first have to make friends and enemies along the way.

The 10-episode competition series was filmed in the United Kingdom.