Lara Croft ventures onto Netflix

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The action-packed Tomb Raider movie, with the brilliant archaeologist meeting her match in the evil Powell, arrives on Netflix today.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001), the Angelina Jolie-starring adaptation of the popular video game franchise, arrives on Netflix today (1 November). The movie follows Lara Croft, a brilliant archaeologist and adventurer, as she races against time and villains to recover powerful ancient artifacts. Along the way, she must use her intelligence, athleticism, and combat skills to survive dangerous traps and defeat her enemies.

The movie was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $274-million worldwide. It was praised for its action sequences, visual effects, and Jolie’s performance as Lara Croft. The film also helped to launch Jolie’s career as a major Hollywood star.

Netflix’s addition of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) is a sign of the streaming giant’s continued investment in classic films. In recent years, it has added several popular older movies to its library, including The Godfather trilogy, and The Shawshank Redemption. The addition of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) to Netflix will keep fans of the film and the video game franchise as happy as those of more traditional classics. The film is a fun and exciting action adventure that is still enjoyable to watch today.

Here are some of the things that fans can look forward to when the film comes to Netflix: