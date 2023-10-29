Midnight Ghost Hunt extends Halloween

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Sale is part of the Steam ‘Scream: The Revenge’ event at 66% off for a limited time.

Stream of the Day

To celebrate this haunting time of year, Midnight Ghost Hunt, the ghostly 4v4 prop hunt game, is launching its tenth update!

This update will not only include an assortment of seasonally appropriate Halloween decorations, but also the return of seasonal hero props, Ectoplasm build-up changes, Midnight balance changes, and more.

Midnight Ghost Hunt is on sale as part of the Steam Scream: The Revenge event at 66% off for a limited time until 2 November, with the same discount price running on the Epic Games Store until 1 November.

Update 10 includes: Halloween decorations: each map will have a Halloween-themed revamp with seasonal decorations, such as smashable pumpkins

The return of three spooky Halloween hero props: Chomping pumpkin, to bite and chomp to ward off your enemies Pumpkin jack-in-the-box: possess to fire some pumpkin innards at hunters Witch doll: speed around the map and strike hunters with a broom

Ectoplasm build-up and Radar changes More accurate Radar readings for detecting Ectoplasm build-up, including less confusion between Ghosts on different floors Ghosts can no longer reduce Ectoplasm build up by moving in small circles More visual clarification that higher Ectoplasm means Ghosts more easily detected by the Radar Taunting will still lower Ectoplasm, but its now increased volume reveals location more easily

