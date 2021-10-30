Squid Game inspires Halloween costume searches in SA

South Africans are gearing up for some fun in the lead-up to Halloween on Sunday 31 October. Google Search trends over the past week show that South Africans are looking high and low for Halloween costumes with the hit Korean dystopian series Squid Game taking the lead for outfit inspiration.

Trends data also shows that searches for the term Halloween have been steadily rising over the last 30 days with the Western Cape, Kwa Zulu-Natal, Gauteng, Northern Cape and Free State generating the most queries.

The search term “Halloween” has seen a steady uptick in the past month

Below is a round-up of the top Halloween-related search queries generated by South Africans this week.

Top search terms related to Halloween this week Top searched Halloween costumes this week Halloween costumes

When is Halloween

Easy Halloween costumes

What is Halloween

Halloween movies

Halloween makeup ideas

Sexy Halloween costume ideas

Halloween decorations

Halloween outfits

Halloween ideas Squid game costume

Superhero costumes

Catwoman costume

Harley Quinn

Masquerade costume hire

Wednesday Addams costume

Joker costume

Money Heist costume

Maleficent costume

Tinkerbell costume

‘Top searches’ indicate searches that topped Google’s charts while ‘Most searched’ queries are the most popular terms for the past 15 years, ranked in order by volume of searches. Live Google search trends data is available at https://www.google.co.za/trends/hottrends#pn=p40