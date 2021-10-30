Squid Game inspires Halloween costume searches in SA

South Africans are gearing up for some fun in the lead-up to Halloween on Sunday 31 October. Google Search trends over the past week show that South Africans are looking high and low for Halloween costumes with the hit Korean dystopian series Squid Game taking the lead for outfit inspiration.
Trends data also shows that searches for the term Halloween have been steadily rising over the last 30 days with the Western Cape, Kwa Zulu-Natal, Gauteng, Northern Cape and Free State generating the most queries.
Below is a round-up of the top Halloween-related search queries generated by South Africans this week.
|Top search terms related to Halloween this week
|Top searched Halloween costumes this week
|Halloween costumes
When is Halloween
Easy Halloween costumes
What is Halloween
Halloween movies
Halloween makeup ideas
Sexy Halloween costume ideas
Halloween decorations
Halloween outfits
Halloween ideas
|Squid game costume
Superhero costumes
Catwoman costume
Harley Quinn
Masquerade costume hire
Wednesday Addams costume
Joker costume
Money Heist costume
Maleficent costume
Tinkerbell costume
‘Top searches’ indicate searches that topped Google’s charts while ‘Most searched’ queries are the most popular terms for the past 15 years, ranked in order by volume of searches. Live Google search trends data is available at https://www.google.co.za/trends/hottrends#pn=p40