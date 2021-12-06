SA’s YouTube stars of 2021: Ramscomics, Lasizwe Dambuza, MacG

YouTube has released its 2021 Top Ten lists, celebrating 2021’s biggest moments on the platform in South Africa.

The country’s top 10 trending videos on YouTube this year reflect the growing popularity of original content produced by South African creators on the platform with Ramscomics, Lasizwe Dambuza, MacG, Noluthando Zungu and MDM Sketch Comedy, all-dominating this category.

The top trending videos on YouTube for 2021 are based on a range of factors that determine how, beyond just viewership. For example, YouTube also considers engagement while also looking at signals like shares and likes. YouTube’s 2021 Top Ten lists bring together the biggest videos in South Africa from creators, personalities and mainstream media with a presence on YouTube.

Local favourites topping the list include #YouTubeBlack Voices class of 2021 creator Lasizwe Dambuza, and former radio show host turned podcaster, MacG. In a year when Amapiano music took the world by storm, a video featuring a group of Amapiano dancers ranked second in the country, with almost six million views. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation, the funeral service for local musician Killer Kau and Prince Harry and Meghan’s tell-all interview with Oprah were among the news items that had South Africans clicking “play”.

Below is a round-up of all the top trending videos of 2021 on YouTube in South Africa.

Top 10 Trending Videos in South Africa

Video Title Channel Video Link Noko Mashaba – Makhi’s Chicken Ramscomics https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDjBqVmjUMFipzcINJbgOVQ Mr JazziQ Umsebenzi wethu / Amapiano dancers #Roadto1k Pearl Tsweletso https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCErJuHrbxtLuIXk2BtvFosg THE FUNERAL SERVICE OF SAKHILE “KILLER KAU” HLATSHWAYO Icebolethu Funerals https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5h2kXvXAGtSO3aQhak3dLw President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation eNCA https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI3RT5PGmdi1KVp9FG_CneA Dealing with Toxic Men Noluthando Zungu https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcZf2iWPK7zk2LqqA83arUg Drink Or Tell The Truth w/ Zodwa Wabantu Lasizwe Dambuza https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVbVao4QtBLarbX01DX9YRg Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview CBC News: The National https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKjU3KzdbJE1EFcHVqXC3_g Episode 249 | Israel Zulu on Life on Prison, Crime, Yizo Yizo, Being Typecast, Politics, Ethics MacG https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7BXdXFxVgMPKmBeDgx2QrQ Luh & Uncle – He Forgot How To Speak Zulu MDM Sketch Comedy https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCedZvSQVma70F1O67NOuYZw Teeth whitening at home in 2 minutes || How to naturally whiten your yellow teeth || 100% effective Mojaraba TV https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCedZvSQVma70F1O67NOuYZw

In addition to the top trending videos list, YouTube South Africa has also released:

The Top Trending Music video list – topped by Cassper Nyovest’s Siyathandana music video

The Breakout Creators list – topped by Tsoanieskits

The Top Creators list – topped by MrBeast

The Shorts Creator list – topped by Zhong

For a full breakdown of YouTube’s 2021 Top Ten lists, visit: yt.be/top10