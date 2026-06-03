Atlantic Aerodrome opens in Cape Town

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Cape Town is getting another airport this year, and it’s not the much hyped Winelands project.

Atlantic Aerodrome will open in September 2026 as Cape Town’s first purpose-built premium general aviation and turboprop base. Located 40 minutes from central Cape Town in the Swartland, this modern, low-congestion facility is positioned as a response to the growing demand for dedicated aviation infrastructure in the Western Cape.

According to its operators, rapid growth in general aviation has outpaced available hangarage and suitable facilities, and demand for quality hangarage in the Western Cape continues to exceed supply, with general aviation operators often competing for space at larger airports. Atlantic Aerodrome says it offers aircraft owners, operators, flight training organisations, charter companies and aviation businesses a dedicated, purpose-built home designed around their specific needs.

Photo supplied.

Professional support services

Atlantic Aerodrome says it provides a complete turnkey solution for aircraft owners, combining secure enclosed hangarage with reliable operational support. A dedicated team ensures aircraft are professionally managed, with refuelling, cleaning, and ground handling available so your aircraft is ready when you are.

Hangar options, as provided by Atlantic Aerodrome:

• 225m² (15m × 15m) – Ideal for individual aircraft owners seeking cost-effective, secure storage

• 450m² (30m × 15m) – Perfect for small operators with single and twin-engine aircraft

• 900m² (30m × 30m) – Suited to multi-aircraft operators

• 1,800m² (60m × 30m) – For larger operators, flight schools and charter services

All hangars feature 24/7 biometric security, direct airside access, and a modern enclosed environment. In addition to long-term leases, the aerodrome offers flexible FBO hangarage with short-term options and priority turboprop positioning.

Beyond hangarage, Atlantic Aerodrome provides aircraft owners’ needs in one integrated precinct:

• Premium fuel (Mogas, Avgas 100LL, Jet A-1) with bulk discounts and 24/7 mobile refuelling

• Certified AMO maintenance partners and planned on-site avionics support

• Flight Training Organisation (FTO) offering PPL, CPL, and instrument ratings

• High-speed fibre connectivity, backup power, and designed in accordance with applicable ICAO Annex 14 and SACAA Part 139 standards

The airfield includes a grooved asphalt Runway 02/20 (884m, extending to 1,524m in Phase 3), full LED lighting for 24/7 operations, and a planned GNSS instrument approach. The facility is targeting an ACR/PCR rating of 23/F/B/X/T.

Aviation community

The centrepiece is a 1,200m² two-level clubhouse with panoramic runway and mountain views, restaurants, bars, VIP lounges, pilot facilities, event spaces, and a family-friendly kids’ play park. Membership programmes (Social, Aviator, VIP, and Corporate) provide priority access and exclusive benefits.

Photo supplied.

“We’re not just building another airfield,” said Rihan Kleyn, founder of Atlantic Aerodrome. “We’re creating a dedicated home for general aviation in the Western Cape, a place with the infrastructure, services and community that aircraft owners, operators, pilots and aviation businesses have been looking for.

“You get secure, affordable hangarage, professional support services, and a beautiful, efficient environment where aviation becomes a genuine pleasure. No more congestion or compromised standards, this is a place where you actually look forward to spending time at your aircraft in a family-friendly environment.”

Phased development

Phase 1 opens in September 2026 with core facilities, hangars, FBO services, clubhouse, and guest accommodation. Subsequent phases will expand based on tenant demand, including potential helicopter/rotary-wing facilities, additional infrastructure, and the runway extension.