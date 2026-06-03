Amazon Prime comes to SA, games in tow

Amazon.co.za goes large with a display at King Shaka International Airport in kwaZulu-Natal yesterday.

Photo: ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Customers get unlimited free same-day and next-day delivery, international movies and series on Prime Video; gaming with Amazon Luna, and a Twitch subscription.

Amazon.co.za has upped the stakes in South African e-commerce with the local launch of Amazon Prime, a membership programme that offers same-day delivery along with a bundle that includes the Prime Video streaming channel and the Luna gaming platform.

Amazon Prime provides members a combination of unlimited free same-day and next-day delivery on a wide range of items with no minimum spend; access to Prime Day, Amazon’s annual global shopping event; access to international movies and series on Prime Video; and free gaming with Amazon Luna, with a free Twitch channel subscription.

Twitch is a massive live-streaming platform focused on video games and esports. Users can also broadcast themselves playing games, or watch others play, It has become a popular podcasting channel as well as a live music platform.

Robert Koen, Amazon MD for Sub-Saharan Africa, describes the package as “world-class shopping and entertainment benefits in a single membership”.

He said yesterday: “Since launching Amazon in South Africa two years ago, we have built a store our customers love, with a great selection of local and international products backed by a reliable delivery experience. Launching Prime is the next exciting milestone on our journey in the country, deepening our commitment to becoming a meaningful part of South Africans’ daily lives by offering even more convenience, savings, and entertainment.”

Amazon Prime benefits for members in South Africa include (as provided by Amazon):

1. Fast, Free Delivery: Amazon Prime members will get unlimited fast, free delivery of Prime eligible items across a wide range of categories including everyday essentials, shoes, electronics, home, sporting gear and kitchen, including:

Unlimited FREE Same-Day Delivery on all orders placed before midday in Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Pretoria with no minimum order spend.

Unlimited FREE Next-Day Delivery in major cities with no minimum order spend.

2. Prime Video: Amazon Prime members will have access to unlimited streaming of award-winning exclusive Amazon Originals and international licensed movies and series available across Smart TVs, streaming devices, game consoles, tablets, mobile phones, and desktops. Prime members will be able to enjoy highly anticipated series, including Reacher, Duplicity and The Summer I Turned Pretty, and great local content like Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story.

3. Prime Exclusive Savings & Events:

Exclusive Events: From 23 – 29 June 2026, Amazon Prime members will enjoy exclusive access to Prime Day, Amazon’s flagship annual global shopping event, only for Prime members.

From 23 – 29 June 2026, Amazon Prime members will enjoy exclusive access to Prime Day, Amazon’s flagship annual global shopping event, only for Prime members. Exclusive Deals & Savings: Amazon Prime members will enjoy exclusive deals and discounts on thousands of items.

Amazon Prime members will enjoy exclusive deals and discounts on thousands of items. Early Access: Amazon Prime members also get to enjoy early access to special deals on the brands they love during deal events like Black Friday.

4. Amazon Luna: Amazon Prime members can enjoy access to free cloud gaming enabling them to stream some of the most loved games including Hogwarts Legacy, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Fortnite on any device. Prime members also have access to free, downloadable PC games each month, and a free (monthly) Twitch channel subscription, which they can use to subscribe and support their favourite Twitch streamer.

Jamil Ghani, Vice President, Amazon Prime says, “We’ve seen first-hand how Prime transforms the way members shop and enjoy entertainment around the world – from India to Brazil, Egypt to Australia. In every new country we’ve launched, Prime has become an indispensable part of members’ daily lives, saving them time and money while connecting them to world-class entertainment. Today, we’re thrilled to bring that same promise to South Africa. We look forward to delivering disproportionate value when South African customers experience Prime’s convenience, value, and entertainment – and we’re only getting started.”

Customers can sign up for Prime at www.amazon.co.za/prime for a 30-day free trial and then join for a monthly fee of R59 or annual fee of R399, a saving of 44%. Amazon.co.za customers can pay online using their South African debit or credit cards.