Spy dog parkours into ‘Barkour’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The canine Agent Thunder uses acrobat skills and gadgets to defeat enemies.

Stream of the Day

In Barkour, players step into the paws of Agent Thunder, a highly skilled canine operative equipped with parkour abilities and high-tech gadgets. As players navigate varied environments, they blend stealth, acrobatics, and technology to thwart the plans of villains and their feline allies.

Missions offer flexibility in approach, allowing for stealthy manoeuvres, swift parkour, or direct confrontation. With the support of Thunder’s AI companion (A.L.F.-RED), the dog handles challenges with precision, agility, and a touch of humour.

Barkour is being developed by Varsav Game Studios, an indie developer known for interesting game perspectives. Their previous titles include Bee Simulator, Giants Uprising, Everdream Valley, and The Path of Calydra.

Barkour releases in 2025 on PC and consoles.