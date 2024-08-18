Nando’s grills up new ‘Mix It Up’ fusion

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Executive produced by SA artist Musa Keys, ‘Mix It Up Vol. 3 EP’ celebrates Amapiano by fusing it with international styles.

Stream of the Day

The new Nando’s Mix It Up Vol. 3 EP, executive produced by award-winning South African artist Musa Keys, celebrates Amapiano by blending it with global music styles.

The EP combines Amapiano rhythms with the United States rap of A$AP NAST, the lyricism of Nigerian artist Teni, and the United Kingdom Drill tones of Unknown T, the first drill rapper to reach a Top 50 chart position in the UK.

Duppy produced No Police, blending UK Drill and Amapiano, while Nkulee created Living My Life, mixing Amapiano with electric piano and live bass. Toby Franco produced Come Closer, with Teni’s vocals.

The album is a collaboration between Nando’s, their Soho recording studio in London, and Bridges for Music, a non-profit organisation empowering communities and individuals through creative education and the power of music.

Mix It Up Vol. 3 EP launched at Flame Studios, based at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg, last week (7 August 2024).