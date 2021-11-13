Spotify launches Chart playlists for SA cities

Spotify has announced that it will now offer a Chart for Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, and Pretoria to track the most popular songs in each city.
The aim of the chart is to create a destination for fans to see which artists are trending in their area, and to give these artists the opportunity to delve into all the data and see what music is moving listeners around the world.
Every Friday, Spotify will update the charts for each city based on activity from listeners in that city.
In addition, Spotify is launching ‘Local Pulse’ charts that will rank the most uniquely popular songs each week across Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, and Pretoria compared to its popularity around the world, to show off the distinct taste of local listeners.
The top tracks in the cities at time of writing are:
Top 5 tracks in Johannesburg on Spotify Charts today
- Adiwele (feat. Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa) by Young Stunna, Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa
- Ngixolele by Busta 929, Boohle
- Abalele by Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, Ami Faku
- 66 by Felo Le Tee, Myzstro
- Mmapula by Busta 929, Mzu M
Top 5 tracks in Cape Town on Spotify Charts today
- Easy On Me by Adele
- STAY (with Justin Bieber) by The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber
- Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran
- INDUSTRY BABY (feat. Jack Harlow) by Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow
- Cold Heart – PNAU Remix by Elton John, Dua Lipa, PNAU
Top 5 tracks in Durban on Spotify Charts today
- Abalele by Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, Ami Faku
- Adiwele (feat. Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa) by Young Stunna, Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa
- Ngixolele by Busta 929, Boohle
- Easy On Me by Adele
- Mmapula by Busta 929, Mzu M
Top 5 tracks in Pretoria on Spotify Charts today
- Abalele by Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, Ami Faku
- Ngixolele by Busta 929, Boohle
- Adiwele (feat. Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa) by Young Stunna, Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa
- 66 by Felo Le Tee, Myzstro
- Mmapula by Busta 929, Mzu M