Spotify launches Chart playlists for SA cities

Spotify has announced that it will now offer a Chart for Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, and Pretoria to track the most popular songs in each city.

The aim of the chart is to create a destination for fans to see which artists are trending in their area, and to give these artists the opportunity to delve into all the data and see what music is moving listeners around the world.

Every Friday, Spotify will update the charts for each city based on activity from listeners in that city.

In addition, Spotify is launching ‘Local Pulse’ charts that will rank the most uniquely popular songs each week across Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, and Pretoria compared to its popularity around the world, to show off the distinct taste of local listeners.

The top tracks in the cities at time of writing are:

Top 5 tracks in Johannesburg on Spotify Charts today

Top 5 tracks in Cape Town on Spotify Charts today

Top 5 tracks in Durban on Spotify Charts today

Top 5 tracks in Pretoria on Spotify Charts today