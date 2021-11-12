Treasures of the Aegean – Out now

Treasures of the Aegean launched digitally last night on PC (Steam), Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PlayStation 4/5. Physical editions will be available on Switch,5 PS4, and PS5 from 3 December, including a Collector’s Edition featuring an original soundtrack CD, a comic book featuring a prelude to the game’s story, and a cloth map.

Developed by Undercoders and published by Numskull Games, Treasures of the Aegean pulls from various influences including games like Prince of Persia, Flashback, and Tomb Raider, as well as a distinct aesthetic inspired by French comic books Asterix and Tintin.

The history-focused 2D action-thriller features a narrative-rich adventure set in a lost world trapped in a continuous-time loop. Starring parkour master Marie Taylor and treasure hunter James Andrew, players search for a forgotten civilization using parkour to traverse the open world – surfing steep slopes, climbing high walls, and swinging on vines to discover secrets in a forgotten city.

The game features a time-loop mechanic where players must solve puzzles in order to discover the hidden secrets of the island before it disappears and the loop starts again.

As the story unfolds players will learn about historical events, real characters, and legendary mythology whilst discovering the mysteries of a forgotten city. Players will discover a lost Minoan citadel, a sunken Ottoman fleet, and doors to an underground palace – uncovering details of the former population that met a tragic fate.

Numskull Games says Treasures of the Aegean will run in 4K with no loading screens over the hand-drawn environments providing the player with a smooth and enjoyable experience.

