Pups & Purrs Animal Hospital Is Out Now For Switch

For all animal lovers and those that dream of being a vet, test your skills and see if you have what it takes with the new Pups & Purrs Animal Hospital game for Nintendo Switch.

It’s going to be a busy day, there are 18 paw-ly pups and cuddly cats waiting for you. There are check-ups to do, a diagnosis to make and they need your expertise. The first job is to go into ‘check-up’ mode so you can assess their injuries or identify any illnesses.

Examine them carefully with all your vet equipment and once you know what is making them poorly, you can get to work to make your furry patients better and back to purr-fect health. It’s a big job but it really is a paw-some job!

When your busy day is done and your pets are sleeping, enjoy a well-earned break and head to the shops and café, or the amusement park and movies – you deserve it!

It has 20 mini-games to help you treat the pups and cats. For extra fun, there are 184 options for customising outfits and an impressive 40 different hairstyle to choose from.



Pups & Purrs Animal Hospital is available digitally from the Nintendo eShop with physical copies being made available from select retailers.