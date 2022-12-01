Spotify wraps up 2022

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Exactly how much Amapiano did South Africans listen to this year? The results are in, showing the genre surpassing a billion streams.

Spotify has revealed South Africa’s Wrapped 2022, the platform’s deep dive into the music that defined the year for users locally.

It gives Spotify users a detailed snapshot of their most listened-to artists, creators and songs. Audio Day shows how Spotify users’ musical choices evolve throughout the day, while a new feature called Your Listening Personality tells users what the music, they listen to says about their music taste. One of 16 different Spotify-created Listening Personality types is assigned to each user, based on their 2022 listening trends.

Wrapped 2022 features messages from artists to their listeners, which they will be able to share as Wrapped cards via WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. They can also unlock a personalised Snapchat lens that reflects their listening personality. Those active in the Roblox universe can head to Spotify Island for fun and games.

“South Africans can be proud of what their creatives in music are achieving,” says Warren Bokwe, Spotify artist and label partnerships manager in South Africa. “They are making noise in the right places, and at the right time.”

This year, Amapiano became South Africa’s hottest genre. The most streamed South African artists locally in 2022 are Amapiano artists:

South Africans love to get the party started as soon as the work week is over, with many streaming the most music on Fridays and kicking the party off promptly at 5pm – the top time of day that they like to listen to music on Spotify. Local music consumption in South Africa has grown exponentially, increasing by 85% from 2021 to 2022.

Here is the full breakdown of South Africans streamed on Spotify this year: