Kabza De Small collabs on new track

New Amapiano single ‘Ngifia Nawe’ features MFR Souls, MaWhoo, Bassie, T-Man SA, and Shane907.

Stream of the Day

South African DJ and producer Kabza De Small, an influential force in the Amapiano music genre, has released a new single titled Ngifia Nawe, in collaboration with numerous luminaries.

He is known for popular team-ups like Imithandazo (featuring Young Stunna, DJ Maphorisa, Sizwe Alakine, and UmthakathiKush) and Abalele (featuring Ami Faku).

The new songwas produced in collaboration with a pair of South Africans DJs and producers: Tumelo Nedondwe and Tumelo Mabe, known in the music world as the Amapiano duo MFR Souls.

Nedondwe and Mabe from Katlehong, Johannesburg, have established themselves as key figures in the Amapiano genre since their formation in 2012. Their distinctive sound blends elements of deep house, jazz, and lounge music to create Amapiano beats. Their hit single Love You Tonight achieved platinum status in SA.

The track also features MaWhoo, Bassie, T-Man SA, and Shane907: all of which are South African.

Together, these artists have created Ngifia Nawe, a work that explores themes of love, longing, and connection.

* Listen ‘Ngifa Nawe’ here.