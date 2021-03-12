SpongeBob SquarePants movie gets AR face filters

Perfect Corp has launched an interactive SpongeBob SquarePants-themed augmented reality (AR) experience in its photo editing app, YouCam Perfect, and virtual beauty app YouCam Makeup. The interactive promotion comes in time for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run’s premiere on Paramount+, and features new animated stickers, live frames, backgrounds, and photo effects that bring the adventures of SpongeBob SquarePants to life in a digital world.

The animated effects feature familiar faces from the movie including SpongeBob’s best friend Patrick Star, Mr. Krabs, Squidward Tentacles, and Gary the Snail. The movie is the first SpongeBob motion picture with all computer-generated imagery (CGI). The experience is available in the free YouCam Perfect and YouCam Makeup apps.

“We are thrilled to be working with Paramount for another exciting, consumer-centric interactive movie experience,” says Perfect Corp founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “This collaboration will amplify the SpongeBob movie by inviting fans to make their own SpongeBob photo creations using exclusive photo effects in YouCam Apps, and adding a new layer of engagement that connects fans to SpongeBob for a more memorable movie experience.”

The SpongeBob x YouCam Apps photo effects are now live in the free YouCam Perfect and YouCam Makeup.

To join the experience, download the YouCam Makeup app (App Store, Google Play), and YouCam Perfect app (App Store, Google Play).